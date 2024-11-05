Pacific Eye Associates Selects Nextech

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced Pacific Eye Associates, one of the largest comprehensive eyecare practices in San Francisco, has selected Nextech’s ophthalmic platform to automate operational and clinical workflows, increase speed to revenue, and improve regulatory compliance and MIPS reporting.

“Our rapid practice growth has driven our technical requirements and the complexity of managing clinical operations across multiple systems,” said Edward Laski, executive director at Pacific Eye Associates. “We found Nextech provided the most complete end-to-end solution, enabling us to seamlessly integrate and automate our clinical operations in a single platform and easily generate reporting required for regulatory compliance.”

Designed specifically for the unique and complex requirements of eyecare practices, Nextech’s ophthalmic platform is the IRIS® Registry’s No. 1 collaborator with the most registered practices. Built on the company’s natively integrated electronic health record and practice management system, it provides practices with a secure and easy-to-use healthcare platform that automates clinical and operational workflows, streamlines processes, and improves the quality of the patient experience, resulting in better practice and healthcare outcomes.

“As clinical operations and reporting requirements become more complex, practices are realizing the need for a single platform to manage their operations and regulatory reporting requirements,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer at Nextech. “Our end-to-end platform provides practices complete visibility into their clinical operations and the data required for regulatory reporting.”

Learn more about how Nextech's ophthalmic technology platform helps practices simplify the workday and improve the patient experience.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

About Pacific Eye Associates

Pacific Eye Associates is a premier ophthalmology group in San Francisco. We have been providing state-of-the-art eye care services to San Francisco and the Bay Area for 52 years. We offer eye care treatment in LASIK, cataract surgery, ophthalmic plastic surgery, corneal transplant, glaucoma, refractive surgery, uveitis, ocular infections, inflammatory eye diseases, diabetes, macular degeneration, retinal disease, eye movement disorders and dry eye.

