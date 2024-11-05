IN8bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being hosted December 7 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

Details for the ASH 2024 presentation are as follows:

Title: INB-100: Pilot Study of Donor Derived, ex-vivo Expanded/Activated Gamma-Delta T cell Infusion Following Haploidentical Hematopoietic Stem-Cell Transplantation and Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide Presenter: Joseph McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center Abstract #: 4823 Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster III Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PDT

The abstract will be available online and can be accessed via the conference websites at ASH Annual Meeting Abstracts. Reprints of the poster will also be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of IN8bio’s website following the presentations.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogenic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

