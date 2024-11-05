John Snyder, Former BCD CEO and Travel Industry Leader, Joins Oversee’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oversee, the business travel technology and travel spend optimization innovator, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Snyder to its Advisory Board. Snyder, who recently retired as President and CEO of BCD Travel, brings over three decades of experience in the travel industry and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our Advisory Board," said Aviel Siman Tov, CEO of Oversee. "His decades of experience and proven leadership in the travel industry will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction. John's deep understanding of market dynamics, customer behavior, and innovative growth strategies will provide invaluable insights as we continue to expand our offerings, elevate the customer experience, and drive our vision forward."

During his illustrious career at BCD Travel, Snyder was pivotal in steering the renowned global corporate travel management company through significant growth phases, particularly post-pandemic.

Under his leadership, BCD maintained an exceptional track record in client retention and sales success, laying a strong foundation for future growth. Snyder’s vision for delivering the best travel solutions and customer service aligns perfectly with Oversee’s mission to optimize business travel spend.

"It is a privilege to join Oversee’s Advisory Board at such a pivotal time for the company. Their commitment to harnessing technology to redefine business travel is truly inspiring. I’m eager to support the team as they push the boundaries of what’s possible in the travel industry," said John Snyder.

Snyder’s tenure at BCD Travel was marked by numerous achievements, including the successful integration of multiple acquisitions, the expansion of BCD’s global footprint, and the implementation of cutting-edge technology solutions that revolutionized corporate travel management. His leadership was instrumental in BCD Travel being recognized as one of the top travel management companies globally, earning numerous industry awards for innovation and customer service.

As Oversee prepares to launch new initiatives to enhance client engagement and travel spend efficiency, Snyder's insights will be pivotal in shaping the company’s strategic vision.

About Oversee

Customers have relied on Oversee’s (formerly FairFly) solutions to optimize travel spend, drive operational efficiency and automate processes resulting in greater returns on their travel investment.

Oversee partners with 75% of the largest Travel Management Companies and supports over 3,500 of the world’s leading brands.

For more information, please visit www.oversee.biz.

