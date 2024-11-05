Younan Wine Estates Announces Online Sales in the United States: Premium, World-Renowned Wines, Vodka, and Cognac Now Available for Purchase

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaya Younan, the visionary behind some of France’s finest wines and spirits, is proud to announce that all Younan Wine Estates’ products are now available for online purchase in the United States. Through the newly launched website, www.frenchconnectionwineandspirits.com, consumers across the country can now order premium wines, vodka, and cognac crafted in France, with the added convenience of same-day shipping.

This exciting development allows American wine and spirits enthusiasts to access some of the best wines from Bordeaux’s Saint-Émilion region, as well as luxurious vodka and cognac produced in the city of Cognac, France, all from the comfort of their own home.

“Our customers have been asking for more convenient access to our world-class wines and spirits, and we are thrilled to finally offer them for purchase online in the United States,” said Zaya Younan, founder of Younan Wine Estates. “Now, anyone in America can visit www.frenchconnectionwineandspirits.com and experience the exceptional quality that our vineyards and distilleries in France have to offer.”

Featuring Wines from Three Renowned Vineyards

The Younan Wine Estates portfolio includes three prestigious vineyards from the Bordeaux Saint-Émilion Grand Cru region, each offering its own unique expression of the region’s rich heritage and terroir:

• Château Zaya: Known for its elegant, full-bodied wines that showcase the complexity and depth of Saint-Émilion’s finest terroirs.

• Château La Croix Younan: Producing wines that are celebrated for their balance, structure, and aging potential.

• Château Ascumbas: A vineyard renowned for its bold and rich wines, embodying the spirit of Bordeaux’s Grand Cru tradition.

Younan Wine Estates’ wines are consistently rated among the best in the world by some of the most respected wine critics. These wines are lauded for their complexity, with layered flavors that evolve beautifully in the glass, offering everything from rich fruit notes to earthy undertones, with a balance of fine tannins and bright acidity. Their elegance and aging potential have also made them favorites among collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Vodka and Cognac Crafted in the Heart of France

In addition to its celebrated wines, Younan Wine Estates also offers premium vodka and cognac, produced in the historic city of Cognac, France. These spirits, much like the wines, have been recognized by some of the world’s top critics for their smoothness, refined complexity, and luxurious taste. Both the vodka and cognac have received high ratings internationally for their exceptional craftsmanship, making them some of the most sought-after spirits in the market today.

Younan is uniquely positioned as the only top wine producer who also excels in the creation of ultra-premium spirits. His dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in every bottle, whether it’s wine, vodka, or cognac.

Why Younan Wine Estates Stands Out

Younan Wine Estates’ wines, vodka, and cognac are known for their:

• Distinctive terroir expression, capturing the essence of the Bordeaux and Cognac regions.

• Balance and complexity, offering a seamless combination of richness, depth, and freshness.

• Premium craftsmanship, with each product undergoing meticulous processes from vineyard and distillery to bottle.

• Aging potential, allowing wines and spirits to evolve beautifully over time.

Whether it’s a wine lover seeking elegant red blends from Saint-Émilion or a spirits enthusiast looking for rich, aromatic cognac or ultra-smooth vodka, Younan Wine Estates offers something truly special for every palate.

Order Online Today and Experience Same-Day Shipping

With same-day shipping now available, U.S. customers can enjoy the convenience of ordering directly from www.frenchconnectionwineandspirits.com and receiving their wines and spirits in record time. Whether you’re looking to elevate a special occasion, stock your cellar, or simply indulge in some of the finest products France has to offer, Younan Wine Estates has something for everyone.

This new platform is designed to make it easier than ever for people across America to enjoy the world-class wines and spirits from Younan Wine Estates. Visit the site today and discover why these products are considered some of the best in the world.

For more information or to place your order, please visit www.frenchconnectionwineandspirits.com.

About Younan Wine Estates:

Younan Wine Estates, founded by Zaya Younan, is a collection of some of the most prestigious vineyards in Bordeaux’s Saint-Émilion Grand Cru region, including Château Zaya, Château La Croix Younan, and Château Ascumbas. In addition to producing highly acclaimed wines, Younan Wine Estates also offers premium vodka and cognac, all crafted in the city of Cognac, France. Known for its commitment to quality, Younan Wine Estates has earned a reputation as one of the finest wine and spirits producers in the world.

Attachments