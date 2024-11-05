ADV Vision Introduces Groundbreaking iDose TR Treatment for Glaucoma Patients

Santa Maria, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Maria, California -

ADV Vision is proud to announce the introduction of iDose® TR, a revolutionary treatment for glaucoma patients, making them the first in San Luis Obispo County to offer this cutting-edge surgical option. The iDose TR is designed to provide long-term control of intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, offering a significant advancement in glaucoma management.

Since mid-August, ADV Vision has successfully implanted the iDose TR in two patients, marking a new era in glaucoma treatment in the region. This innovative solution addresses one of the biggest challenges for glaucoma patients: the daily regimen of eye drops. By delivering a sustained release of medication directly into the eye, the iDose TR offers long-lasting pressure control without the need for daily drops, simplifying treatment and improving patient compliance.

Dr. Adam Abroms, Medical Director of ADV Vision, expressed his excitement about the new treatment option.

"We are thrilled to be the first in the area to offer the iDose TR to our glaucoma patients," said Dr. Abroms. "This technology represents a major leap forward in glaucoma care, and we are proud to bring this life-changing option to our community."

Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, is typically managed through a combination of medications, laser treatments, and surgery. For many patients, this has meant adhering to a strict regimen of daily eye drops to keep their eye pressure under control. However, missed doses or inconsistent use of eye drops can lead to dangerous spikes in pressure, increasing the risk of vision loss.

The iDose TR provides a game-changing alternative. It is a tiny, implantable device filled with Travoprost, a well-established medication used to lower IOP. Once implanted, the device slowly releases the medication over an extended period, offering consistent pressure reduction. This innovative delivery system eliminates the need for patients to remember their daily drops, reducing the burden of treatment while ensuring stable, long-term management of their condition.

The introduction of iDose TR at ADV Vision is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for patients struggling to manage their glaucoma.

"The iDose TR implant not only helps lower eye pressure but also improves the daily lives of our patients by reducing the need for regular eye drops," said Dr. Abroms. "It's a major advancement that can enhance both eye health and quality of life for those dealing with glaucoma."

The iDose TR works by increasing the outflow of fluid from the eye, thereby reducing the intraocular pressure that can lead to damage to the optic nerve. Its sustained-release technology means patients receive a consistent dose of Travoprost over time, avoiding the peaks and valleys in pressure control that can occur with traditional eye drop use.

The procedure to implant the iDose TR is quick and minimally invasive, making it an attractive option for patients looking for a more manageable approach to glaucoma care. With the addition of iDose TR to its treatment options, ADV Vision continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing patients with the most advanced and effective eye care solutions available.

As the first practice in the county to offer this groundbreaking treatment, ADV Vision is leading the way in revolutionizing glaucoma care. Patients can now benefit from a more reliable and convenient method of managing their condition, potentially reducing their dependence on daily medications and improving their overall treatment outcomes.

Glaucoma affects millions of people worldwide, and with innovations like the iDose TR, ADV Vision is offering hope to those who struggle with the challenges of traditional glaucoma treatments. By providing patients with access to the latest advancements in eye care, ADV Vision is committed to improving the lives of those with vision-threatening conditions.

For glaucoma patients who are interested in learning more about the iDose TR and how it can help manage their condition, ADV Vision encourages scheduling a consultation with one of their experienced eye care specialists.

ADV Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice specializing in advanced cataract surgery, LASIK, and comprehensive eye care. With locations throughout California, including Santa Maria, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo, ADV Vision is dedicated to providing personalized, patient-first care. Their team of experienced doctors uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver customized solutions for each patient's unique vision needs. ADV Vision remains committed to offering innovative treatments that improve patients' quality of life. For more information, visit www.advvisioncenters.com.

