Media Advisory: CDIC 2024 Annual Public Meeting – Our unwavering focus to protect depositors  

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDIC will host its 2024 Annual Public Meeting via live bilingual webcast on November 6, 2024, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s theme is Our unwavering focus to protect depositors. Join Leah Anderson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Robert Sanderson, Chair of the Board of Directors, and members of senior management as they discuss how CDIC protects depositors and promotes financial stability by focusing on depositor trust and confidence, resolution readiness, and organizational strength in a dynamic operating environment.

You are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing smenquiries@cdic.ca or via the chat function during the live event.

Meeting details:

The event will take place via live webcast, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation, established by Parliament in 1967. We protect people’s insured deposits and contribute to financial stability by safeguarding over $1 trillion in deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, we are responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions, as well as trust and loan companies. We are funded by premiums paid by member institutions and do not receive public funds to operate. We have resolved 43 member failures to date, affecting some two million depositors. No one has ever lost any money under CDIC protection.

