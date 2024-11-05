Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2034 - Patent Expiry and Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is set to surpass US$155 billion in 2024.



The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



High Cost of In-house Drug Development



The rising costs associated with in-house drug development and manufacturing are driving significant growth in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The process of developing a new drug, from discovery to market launch, can exceed $2 billion and span over a decade. These substantial financial requirements are compelling pharmaceutical companies to outsource their manufacturing needs to Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), which provide cost efficiencies through economies of scale and specialized expertise.



Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Samsung Biologics are expanding their contract manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand from pharmaceutical firms seeking to reduce operational costs. These CDMOs offer comprehensive end-to-end services, ranging from early-stage development to commercial-scale manufacturing, thereby enabling pharmaceutical companies to lower their in-house expenditures.



In addition, the financial pressures resulting from escalating R&D costs, increased regulatory scrutiny, and heightened market competition are driving pharmaceutical companies to seek more cost-effective solutions. Outsourcing to CDMOs allows these companies to allocate their resources more strategically, focusing on innovation and market expansion while relying on contract manufacturers for efficient and scalable production.



Varying Regulatory Requirements Across Regions



Ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines and maintaining high-quality standards are critical imperatives for the pharmaceutical industry, as noncompliance and substandard drug quality can have severe repercussions for both business operations and brand reputation. In the realm of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), the drugs produced under contract are marketed under the brand name of the contractor, necessitating meticulous adherence to regulatory requirements.



The drug development process involves extensive data collection and submission to regulatory authorities throughout various stages, including development and clinical trials. For CDMOs, managing and submitting this data across multiple formulations and jurisdictions poses significant challenges. The complexity of handling diverse regulatory submissions and the potential for errors in regulatory filings can impede the efficiency and effectiveness of CDMOs.



These regulatory and quality control challenges are likely to impact the growth trajectory of the pharmaceutical CDMO market in the forthcoming years. As the industry continues to evolve, CDMOs must navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance while striving to maintain high-quality manufacturing standards to mitigate risks and sustain market growth.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 28 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

The report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2024 to 2034, with forecasts for services, drug type, end-users, and scale of operation, each forecast at a global and regional level, discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 28 key national markets

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market, including company profiles for 26 of the major companies involved in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Patent Expiry and Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs

3.3.1.2 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

3.3.1.3 Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by CDMOs

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Introduction of Serialization

3.3.2.2 Varying Regulatory Scenarios

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Biological Therapies

3.3.3.2 Growth in the Nuclear Medicine Sector

3.3.3.3 Growing Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PEST Analysis

3.8 SWOT Analysis



4 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Services

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Services Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Services

4.4 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

4.5 Drug Development Services

4.6 Biologics Manufacturing Services



5 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Drug Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Drug Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Drug Type

5.4 Branded

5.5 Generics



6 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by End-users

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 End-users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-users

6.4 Big Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5 Small & Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies

6.6 Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

6.7 Other End-users



7 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Scale of Operation

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Scale of Operation Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Scale of Operation

7.4 Clinical

7.5 Commercial



8 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis by Region

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



9 North America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis



10 Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis



12 Latin America Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis



13 MEA Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis



14 Company Profiles

Lonza

Catalent, Inc.

Recipharm

AbbVie

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siegfried Holding

Evonik Industries

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Samsung Biologics

WuXi AppTec

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

ICON

Abnova

Vetter Pharma

Aenova Group

Almac Group

Nipro Pharma

Jubilant Pharmova

Pfizer

Grifols

Charles River Laboratories

IQVIA

Baxter

Curia Global

Lannett

