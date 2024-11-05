Financial Calendar 2025

Company announcement no. 21/2024

Columbus Financial Calendar for 2025:





Annual Report 2024 13 March 2025 Annual General Meeting 29 April 2025 Interim Report Q1 8 May 2025 Interim Report Q2 21 August 2025 Interim Report Q3 6 November 2025





After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Annual General Meeting

Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President



For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

