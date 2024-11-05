Financial Calendar 2025

Company announcement no. 21/2024

Columbus Financial Calendar for 2025:


Annual Report 202413 March 2025
Annual General Meeting             29 April 2025
Interim Report Q1 8 May 2025
Interim Report Q221 August 2025
Interim Report Q36 November 2025


After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Annual General Meeting
Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President


For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

