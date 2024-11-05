Financial Calendar 2025

Company announcement no. 21/2024
Columbus Financial Calendar for 2025:
|Annual Report 2024
|13 March 2025
|Annual General Meeting
|29 April 2025
|Interim Report Q1
|8 May 2025
|Interim Report Q2
|21 August 2025
|Interim Report Q3
|6 November 2025
After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Annual General Meeting
Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
