Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024

| Source: VINCI VINCI

         Nanterre, November 05th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 28th to November 01st, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/10/2024FR0000125486127 285103,14420XPAR
VINCI28/10/2024FR000012548653 737103,11020CEUX
VINCI28/10/2024FR000012548621 551103,11480TQEX
VINCI29/10/2024FR0000125486118 121103,93710XPAR
VINCI29/10/2024FR000012548647 913103,97350CEUX
VINCI29/10/2024FR00001254861 060104,80380TQEX
VINCI30/10/2024FR000012548690 000102,21057XPAR
VINCI30/10/2024FR000012548635 000102,14818CEUX
VINCI31/10/2024FR000012548690 000102,18607XPAR
VINCI31/10/2024FR000012548635 000102,18403CEUX
VINCI01/11/2024FR000012548690 000103,10805XPAR
VINCI01/11/2024FR000012548635 000103,11481CEUX
      
  TOTAL744 667102,9961 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 28 10 24 to 01 11 24vGB