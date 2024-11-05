Nanterre, November 05th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 28th to November 01st, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 28th to November 01st, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 28/10/2024 FR0000125486 127 285 103,14420 XPAR VINCI 28/10/2024 FR0000125486 53 737 103,11020 CEUX VINCI 28/10/2024 FR0000125486 21 551 103,11480 TQEX VINCI 29/10/2024 FR0000125486 118 121 103,93710 XPAR VINCI 29/10/2024 FR0000125486 47 913 103,97350 CEUX VINCI 29/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 060 104,80380 TQEX VINCI 30/10/2024 FR0000125486 90 000 102,21057 XPAR VINCI 30/10/2024 FR0000125486 35 000 102,14818 CEUX VINCI 31/10/2024 FR0000125486 90 000 102,18607 XPAR VINCI 31/10/2024 FR0000125486 35 000 102,18403 CEUX VINCI 01/11/2024 FR0000125486 90 000 103,10805 XPAR VINCI 01/11/2024 FR0000125486 35 000 103,11481 CEUX TOTAL 744 667 102,9961

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment