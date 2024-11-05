Routeway 360 and Comvoy Launch Portal so Independent Distributors Can Find Suitable Work Trucks

Chico, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvoy® is proud to announce a new partnership with Routeway 360, the preeminent provider of services for independent distributors. Routeway 360’s member website now features a “Find a Truck” portal to the Comvoy.com nationwide commercial truck and van marketplace. This strategic partnership provides independent distributors with an efficient platform to help them secure vehicles suitable for their unique distribution needs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Comvoy and provide independent distributors with a powerful new tool for their business," said Michael Jones, Managing Director at Routeway 360. "This marketplace not only helps distributors find the right vehicle, but also simplifies the entire process from searching to financing, ultimately driving efficiency and growth in their operations."

The new “Find a Truck” service enables distributors to browse, search, and connect with dealers with the commercial trucks and vans that perfectly match their distribution needs. Comvoy’s collaboration with Routeway 360 opens an extensive network with over 230,000 trucks, vans and SUVs alongside tailored financing options—all through a seamless, user-friendly platform.

Key features of Comvoy include:

Broad Vehicle Selection : A national online marketplace featuring trucks and vans ideal for food, beverage, and tool distributors, such as: Box trucks Box trucks with lift gates Cargo vans Upfit cargo vans Step vans Refrigerated trucks

: A national online marketplace featuring trucks and vans ideal for food, beverage, and tool distributors, such as: Extensive Inventory : Access to over 230,000 vehicles, making it easy to find the perfect fit for the unique requirement of any business.

: Access to over 230,000 vehicles, making it easy to find the perfect fit for the unique requirement of any business. Nationwide Network : Connect with work truck dealers across all 50 states, offering the flexibility of shopping locally or nationwide.

: Connect with work truck dealers across all 50 states, offering the flexibility of shopping locally or nationwide. User-Friendly Interface : Extensive search and filter functionality, expediting the search process for exactly the right vehicle configuration for the business use.

: Extensive search and filter functionality, expediting the search process for exactly the right vehicle configuration for the business use. Built-In Financing Options : Payment estimates, pre-approval and integrated financing solutions that streamline a historically time-intensive process.

: Payment estimates, pre-approval and integrated financing solutions that streamline a historically time-intensive process. Integrated Vehicle Transportation Options: Vehicle transportation guaranteed quote tool, eliminating the complexity normally associated with the process of getting a vehicle from the seller's location to a business.

"Comvoy is dedicated to simplifying the commercial vehicle buying process for everyone, and this partnership with Routeway 360 enables us to address the needs of independent distributors specifically," says Candy McCollum, Business Development Manager for Comvoy. "We're confident that our targeted inventory, nationwide reach, tailored financing, and transportation options will be a valuable asset for Routeway 360 members. Their decision to feature Comvoy on their member website speaks volumes about their trust in our ability to deliver a superior experience."

About Comvoy

Comvoy.com is a nationwide online marketplace that connects businesses with the commercial trucks, vans and SUVs they need. With the ability to search by vocational use, along with hundreds of configuration details, Comvoy makes the process of finding the exact vehicle needed simple and efficient, which is essential for busy owners and fleet managers. The comprehensive vehicle details – for both the chassis and the body – provide critical information necessary to ensure a vehicle meets the work specs of that business. With more than 230,000 work trucks, vans and SUVs available, finding the right commercial vehicle on Comvoy is easy, as is learning about new vehicle options, including alternative fuels, and other financial and service offerings through the numerous resources available.

About Routeway 360

Routeway 360 is the premier one-stop shop for independent distributors nationwide, providing a comprehensive suite of services designed to support every phase of the distributor lifecycle. With over 35 years of industry expertise, Routeway 360 is trusted by distributors across the food, beverage, and tool industries for reliable and tailored solutions that streamline recruitment, financing, incorporation, insurance, and operational support. In addition to these services, Routeway 360 facilitates the sale and purchase of distribution routes, helping distributors seamlessly enter or expand within the industry. From expert advice and personalized service to robust digital tools and a mobile app for route relief, Routeway 360 empowers distributors to optimize operations, minimize risk, and achieve long-term success.







