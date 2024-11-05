Tote Bin Market Forecast to Reach USD 381.5 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tote bin market is on track for steady growth, with expectations to achieve a valuation of around USD 302.3 million in 2024. The tote bin industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% over the next decade, potentially reaching USD 381.5 million by 2034. This growth trajectory, while modest, reflects the increased adoption of large-sized tote bins across key sectors, notably the food and beverage industries.



Prominent stakeholders in the market are witnessing robust revenue opportunities, especially as the demand for tote bins continues to climb. The increasing need for packaged goods and beverages is a primary driver of market growth, and tote bins are increasingly favored for their versatility, especially in handling and transporting food products.

As packaging technology advances, particularly in the beverage sector, the tote bin market is experiencing a boost. Modern bag-in-bin packaging techniques offer several benefits: they provide excellent protection for products like wine, juice, ice cream, and dairy, reduce shipment weight, lower fuel costs, and contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. These advancements align with global trends toward eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, further supporting tote bins as a preferred packaging choice.

Tote Bin Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Efficient Storage

The global tote bin market is expanding rapidly, owing to increasing demand for efficient storage and material handling solutions across a wide range of sectors. Tote bins, with their adaptability, durability, and ability to streamline logistics, are becoming increasingly important in industries ranging from manufacturing and retail to food processing equipment and logistics.

"Tote bins are revolutionizing storage and logistics across industries, with rising demand driven by their durability, versatility, and eco-friendly options. The market is set for significant growth as businesses prioritize efficient and sustainable storage solutions," Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Insights into the Tote Bin Market

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 2.40% Canada 2.20% France 2.30% Italy 2.30% India 3.00% China 2.80%

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions : As businesses focus on reducing their carbon footprint, tote bins offer a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging.

: As businesses focus on reducing their carbon footprint, tote bins offer a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging. Growing E-commerce and Retail Sector : The surge in online shopping has increased the need for organized and efficient storage solutions, making tote bins a popular choice in warehouses and distribution centers.

: The surge in online shopping has increased the need for organized and efficient storage solutions, making tote bins a popular choice in warehouses and distribution centers. Advancements in Material and Design: Recent innovations in materials used for tote bins, including lightweight and highly durable options, are enhancing their functionality and making them suitable for a wide range of applications.



Key Takeaways for the Tote Bins Market

The global tote bins market experienced a modest growth rate, with a CAGR of 2% from 2019 to 2023, reaching a value of USD 297.6 million in 2023.

In the United States, demand for tote bins is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%.

China’s tote bin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2034.

India is anticipated to see stronger growth, with demand for tote bins expected to rise at a CAGR of 3% during the same period (2024–2034).

Polyethylene, with its industry dominance, is predicted to account for nearly 48% of the total market value share in 2024.

The healthcare sector is the largest consumer of tote bins, expected to contribute 37% of the market share in 2024.

Prominent Drivers of the Tote Bin Market

Growing Demand for Efficient Storage and Transport Solutions

Industries like retail, agriculture, and manufacturing are increasingly seeking durable, stackable, and reusable tote bins to optimize space, streamline logistics, and improve operational efficiency. Expansion of E-Commerce and Warehousing Needs

With the rapid rise in e-commerce, the demand for efficient storage and transportation solutions has surged, fueling the adoption of tote bins for organized and flexible warehousing. Increased Focus on Sustainability and Waste Reduction

The push for eco-friendly practices has boosted the popularity of reusable and recyclable tote bins, making them a favored option over single-use packaging in sectors committed to sustainable operations. Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry increasingly uses tote bins for hygienic storage and transportation, given their ability to withstand temperature variations and meet stringent safety standards. Growth in Automation and Material Handling Equipment

The adoption of automation in warehouses and production facilities has led to increased use of tote bins compatible with automated material handling systems, enhancing productivity and reducing labor costs.



Competitive Landscape

The tote bin market is evolving as key players prioritize advances in production procedures. Tote containers with exceptional mechanical strength are expected to be developed to suit the changing demands of different industries.

These advancements may result in lighter, thinner containers that offer improved product protection during storage and transit. The emphasis on efficacy is consistent with the increasing need for environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

In addition, market participants are increasingly employing strategic actions to gain a competitive advantage. Such activities include joint ventures, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Businesses can use strategic approaches to leverage each other's strengths, diversify their product offerings, and enter unexplored areas. The higher level of collaboration generates a dynamic trading environment, which ultimately benefits the sector by driving innovation and market expansion.

Key Players of the Tote Bin Industry

Myers Industries, Inc. Orbis Corporation Flexcon Container, Inc. Teknomek Ltd. Decade Products, LLC Supreme Industries Limited IPL Global Versatote USA Plastic Corp. MH Containers BARR Plastics Inc Correct Products Monoflo International Cnplast SSI Schaefer Pioneer Plastics Logimarkt Encore Container Cornerstone Supply



Recent Industry Developments in the Tote Bin Market

In February 2024, Jowua introduced a Tesla Model Y Trunk Storage Bin bundle, featuring foldable, eco-friendly bins, LED Light Bars, and rechargeable batteries, with accessories for improved visibility and convenience.

In November 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce and Arena Packaging collaborated to introduce Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for bananas, aiming to reduce food waste, carbon emissions, and operational costs, and preserve fruit health while transforming industry standards.

In March 2023, Instagram influencers, Style Sisters, Gemma Lilly, and Charlotte Reddington launched their first capsule bin collection of storage solutions and organizational essentials online in the United Kingdom.



Key Segments of the Tote Bin Industry

By Material:

Based on the material, the industry is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and steel.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into healthcare, food and beverages, building and construction, and other industries.

By Product Type:

Grounded on the product type, the industry is categorized into stackable or nestable, as well as collapsible.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Mülleimer ist auf dem Weg zu einem stetigen Wachstum und wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 eine Bewertung von rund 302,3 Mio. USD erreichen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Mülleimerindustrie in den nächsten zehn Jahren mit einer CAGR von 2,6 % wachsen und bis 2034 möglicherweise 381,5 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Dieser Wachstumskurs ist zwar bescheiden, spiegelt aber die zunehmende Verbreitung von großen Tragebehältern in Schlüsselsektoren, insbesondere in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, wider.

Prominente Akteure auf dem Markt sehen robuste Umsatzmöglichkeiten, insbesondere da die Nachfrage nach Tragebehältern weiter steigt. Der steigende Bedarf an verpackten Waren und Getränken ist ein Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums, und Behälter werden aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit, insbesondere bei der Handhabung und dem Transport von Lebensmitteln, zunehmend bevorzugt.

Mit dem Fortschritt der Verpackungstechnologie, insbesondere im Getränkesektor, erlebt der Markt für Behälter einen Aufschwung. Moderne Bag-in-Bin-Verpackungstechniken bieten mehrere Vorteile: Sie bieten einen hervorragenden Schutz für Produkte wie Wein, Saft, Eiscreme und Milchprodukte, reduzieren das Sendungsgewicht, senken die Kraftstoffkosten und tragen zu einem geringeren CO2-Fußabdruck bei. Diese Fortschritte stehen im Einklang mit dem globalen Trend zu umweltfreundlichen und nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen und unterstützen Tragebehälter als bevorzugte Verpackungswahl.

Wachstum des Marktes für Tragebehälter aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach effizienter Lagerung

Der globale Markt für Mülleimer wächst aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach effizienten Lager- und Materialflusslösungen in einer Vielzahl von Branchen rasant. Behälter mit ihrer Anpassungsfähigkeit, Langlebigkeit und Fähigkeit, die Logistik zu rationalisieren, werden in Branchen, die von der Fertigung und dem Einzelhandel bis hin zu Lebensmittelverarbeitungsanlagen und Logistik reichen, immer wichtiger.

"Behälter revolutionieren die Lagerung und Logistik in allen Branchen, wobei die Nachfrage aufgrund ihrer Langlebigkeit, Vielseitigkeit und umweltfreundlichen Optionen steigt. Der Markt ist auf ein deutliches Wachstum eingestellt, da Unternehmen effiziente und nachhaltige Speicherlösungen priorisieren." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Tragetaschen

Länder Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 2.40% Kanada 2.20% Frankreich 2.30% Italien 2.30% Indien 3.00% China 2.80%

Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums:

Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen : Da sich Unternehmen darauf konzentrieren, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren, bieten Behälter eine wiederverwendbare, umweltfreundliche Alternative zu herkömmlichen Verpackungen.

: Da sich Unternehmen darauf konzentrieren, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren, bieten Behälter eine wiederverwendbare, umweltfreundliche Alternative zu herkömmlichen Verpackungen. Wachsender E-Commerce- und Einzelhandelssektor : Der Anstieg des Online-Shoppings hat den Bedarf an organisierten und effizienten Lagerlösungen erhöht, was Tragebehälter zu einer beliebten Wahl in Lagern und Distributionszentren macht.

: Der Anstieg des Online-Shoppings hat den Bedarf an organisierten und effizienten Lagerlösungen erhöht, was Tragebehälter zu einer beliebten Wahl in Lagern und Distributionszentren macht. Fortschritte bei Material und Design: Jüngste Innovationen bei den für Behälter verwendeten Materialien, einschließlich leichter und äußerst langlebiger Optionen, verbessern deren Funktionalität und machen sie für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen geeignet.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse für den Markt für Behälter

Der globale Markt für Mülleimer verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine bescheidene Wachstumsrate mit einer CAGR von 2 % und erreichte im Jahr 2023 einen Wert von 297,6 Mio. USD.

In den Vereinigten Staaten wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Tragebehältern mit einer CAGR von 2,4 % wachsen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Chinas Markt für Mülleimer von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,8 % wachsen wird.

In Indien wird ein stärkeres Wachstum erwartet, wobei die Nachfrage nach Mülleimern im gleichen Zeitraum (2024-2034) voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3 % steigen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Polyethylen mit seiner Branchendominanz im Jahr 2024 fast 48 % des gesamten Marktwerts ausmachen wird.

Der Gesundheitssektor ist der größte Verbraucher von Mülleimern und wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 37 % des Marktanteils ausmachen.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Tragetaschen

Wachsende Nachfrage nach effizienten Lager- und Transportlösungen

Branchen wie Einzelhandel, Landwirtschaft und Fertigung suchen zunehmend nach langlebigen, stapelbaren und wiederverwendbaren Tragebehältern, um den Platz zu optimieren, die Logistik zu rationalisieren und die betriebliche Effizienz zu verbessern. Erweiterung des E-Commerce- und Warehousing-Bedarfs

Mit dem rasanten Anstieg des E-Commerce ist die Nachfrage nach effizienten Lager- und Transportlösungen gestiegen, was die Einführung von Tragebehältern für eine organisierte und flexible Lagerhaltung vorangetrieben hat. Verstärkter Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und Abfallreduzierung

Das Streben nach umweltfreundlichen Praktiken hat die Popularität von wiederverwendbaren und recycelbaren Tragebehältern gesteigert, was sie in Sektoren, die sich für einen nachhaltigen Betrieb einsetzen, zu einer bevorzugten Option gegenüber Einwegverpackungen macht. Steigende Nachfrage in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie

In der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie werden Behälter zunehmend für die hygienische Lagerung und den Transport eingesetzt, da sie Temperaturschwankungen standhalten und strenge Sicherheitsstandards erfüllen. Wachstum bei Automatisierungs- und Flurförderzeugen

Die Einführung der Automatisierung in Lagern und Produktionsstätten hat zu einem verstärkten Einsatz von Behältern geführt, die mit automatisierten Materialflusssystemen kompatibel sind, wodurch die Produktivität gesteigert und die Arbeitskosten gesenkt werden.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für Mülleimer entwickelt sich weiter, da die Hauptakteure den Fortschritten bei den Produktionsverfahren Priorität einräumen. Es wird erwartet, dass Behälter mit außergewöhnlicher mechanischer Festigkeit entwickelt werden, um den sich ändernden Anforderungen der verschiedenen Branchen gerecht zu werden.

Diese Fortschritte können zu leichteren, dünneren Behältern führen, die einen verbesserten Produktschutz während der Lagerung und des Transports bieten. Die Betonung der Wirksamkeit steht im Einklang mit dem steigenden Bedarf an umweltfreundlichen Verpackungslösungen.

Darüber hinaus setzen Marktteilnehmer zunehmend strategische Maßnahmen ein, um sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu verschaffen. Zu diesen Aktivitäten gehören Joint Ventures, Akquisitionen und Kooperationen.

Unternehmen können strategische Ansätze nutzen, um die Stärken des jeweils anderen zu nutzen, ihr Produktangebot zu diversifizieren und in unerforschte Bereiche vorzudringen. Das höhere Maß an Zusammenarbeit schafft ein dynamisches Handelsumfeld, das letztendlich dem Sektor zugute kommt, indem es Innovation und Marktexpansion vorantreibt.

Hauptakteure der Mülleimerindustrie

Myers Industries, Inc. Orbis Corporation Flexcon Container, Inc. Teknomek GmbH Dekade Produkte, LLC Supreme Industries Limited IPL Global Versatote USA Plastic Corp. MH Behälter BARR Plastics Inc Richtige Produkte Monoflo International Cnplast SSI Schäfer Pionier Kunststoffe Logimarkt Encore-Container Eckpfeiler-Versorgung



Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Tragetaschen

Im Februar 2024 führte Jowua ein Tesla Model Y Kofferraum-Behälter-Paket mit faltbaren, umweltfreundlichen Behältern, LED-Lichtleisten und wiederaufladbaren Batterien mit Zubehör für verbesserte Sichtbarkeit und Komfort ein.

Im November 2023 haben Fresh Del Monte Produce und Arena Packaging gemeinsam wiederverwendbare Kunststoffbehälter (RPCs) für Bananen eingeführt, um Lebensmittelabfälle, Kohlenstoffemissionen und Betriebskosten zu reduzieren, die Gesundheit der Früchte zu erhalten und gleichzeitig die Industriestandards zu verändern.

Im März 2023 brachten die Instagram-Influencerinnen Style Sisters, Gemma Lilly und Charlotte Reddington ihre erste Kapselbehälter-Kollektion mit Aufbewahrungslösungen und organisatorischen Essentials online in Großbritannien auf den Markt.



Schlüsselsegmente der Mülleimerindustrie

Nach Material:

Basierend auf dem Material wird die Industrie in Polyethylen (PE), Polypropylen (PP), Polyethylenterephthalat (PET) und Stahl unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist die Branche in Gesundheitswesen, Lebensmittel und Getränke, Bauwesen und andere Branchen unterteilt.

Nach Produkttyp:

Basierend auf dem Produkttyp wird die Branche in stapelbar oder nestbar sowie zusammenklappbar eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) sowie Ozeanien wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.