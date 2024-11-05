Planisware - Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social à fin octobre 2024

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares making and voting rights up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Declaration date

Date d’arrêté
des informations		Total number of shares

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital		Total number of voting rights

Nombre total
de droits de vote


31/10/2024



70,024,000



70,024,000

