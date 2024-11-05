Genmab to Showcase Strength and Breadth of Comprehensive Epcoritamab-bysp Development Program at 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Media Release



COPENHAGEN, Denmark; November 5, 2024

More than 20 abstracts, including four oral presentations, with new clinical data across lines of therapy and subgroups of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) patients

New and updated data from EPCORE® clinical trial program reinforce the potential of epcoritamab as a monotherapy and in combination to treat multiple B-cell malignancies across lines of therapy



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today more than 20 abstracts evaluating epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY®), a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, across lines of therapy and B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) subtypes, will be presented at the 66th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), being held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, and online, December 7-10.

The breadth of the epcoritamab development program will be featured at this year's ASH in four oral presentations. Three of the oral presentations will highlight data evaluating fixed-duration subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL). The fourth oral presentation will feature the results of a study evaluating epcoritamab monotherapy in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Additionally, three-year efficacy and safety data for subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with R/R DLBCL from the EPCORE® NHL-1 trial will be presented.

“The data evaluating epcoritamab being presented at this year’s ASH highlight the encouraging clinical results we have seen across epcoritamab clinical trials and demonstrate its potential as a core therapy for B-cell malignancies,” said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. “This has been a pivotal year for epcoritamab, and alongside our partner AbbVie, we are committed to progressing the comprehensive epcoritamab development program with the goal of potentially providing additional therapeutic options to patients in need of treatments.”

All abstracts accepted for presentation have been published on the ASH Website.

2024 R&D Update and ASH Data Review

On Wednesday, December 11, at 11:00 AM EST (5:00 PM CET/4:00 PM GMT), Genmab will host its 2024 R&D Update and ASH Data Review. The event will be virtual and webcast live. Details, including the webcast link and registration will be available on www.genmab.com. This meeting is not an official program of the ASH Annual Meeting.

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH include:

Oral Presentations

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 342 Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab + R2 Drives Deep and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: 2-Year Follow-Up from Arm 2 of the EPCORE NHL-2 Trial Oral Saturday, December 7, 4:00 - 5:30 PM PT











581 Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab + R-CHOP Induces High Complete Response Rates in Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma with High-Risk Features: Long-Term Results from the EPCORE NHL-2 Trial Oral Sunday, December 8, 12:00 - 1:30 PM PT 867 EPCORE DLBCL-3 First Disclosure: Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab Monotherapy in Older (≥75 y), Anthracycline-Ineligible Patients with Previously Untreated Large B-Cell Lymphoma Oral Monday, December 9, 2:45 - 4:15 PM PT 883 Epcoritamab Monotherapy in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from CLL Expansion and Optimization Cohorts of EPCORE CLL-1 Oral Monday, December 9, 2:45 - 4:15 PM PT

Poster Presentations

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 1414 Exposure-Response Analyses Supporting Optimal Epcoritamab 48 mg Full Dose and Dosing Schedule in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 1622 Epcoritamab with R-CHOP Overcomes Poor Risk Features of High Metabolic Tumor Volume in High-Risk Large B-Cell Lymphoma Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 1627 Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab in Combination with Bendamustine + Rituximab for First-Line Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma: Initial Results from EPCORE NHL-2 Arm 3 Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 1703 Trends in All-Cause Mortality Rates in Patients with Follicular Lymphoma in the US before and during the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Retrospective Observational Study Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 1734 Immune Biomarkers of Mechanism of Action of Epcoritamab (Epcor) Plus Polatuzumab Vedotin, Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (pola-R-CHP) in Frontline DLBCL Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 1737 Efficacy and Safety of Epcoritamab Monotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory LBCL Not Previously Exposed to CAR T: Subanalysis of the EPCORE NHL-1 Trial Poster Saturday December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 2349 Indirect Comparisons of the Efficacy of Epcoritamab Vs Glofitamab in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 2998 Epcoritamab Induces in vitro-derived Terminally Differentiated Exhausted T Cells to Kill B Cells Poster Saturday, December 7, 5:30 - 7:30 PM PT 3106 Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab + R-Mini-CHOP in Patients with Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Ineligible for Full-Dose R-CHOP: Updated Results from Arm 8 of the EPCORE NHL-2 Trial Poster Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 3110 Fixed-Duration Epcoritamab Plus Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL): Updated Results from Arm 1 of the Epcore NHL-5 Trial Poster Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 3115 Prior Bendamustine (Benda) Exposure Did Not Impact Clinical Outcomes and Decreased CD4+ but Not CD8+ T-Cells in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Treated with the Bispecific Antibody Epcoritamab (Epcor) Poster Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 3231 T cells from CLL patients on venetoclax mount potent cytotoxic responses in combination with epcoritamab, a CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody. Poster Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 3723 Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) By CAR T Eligibility and Treatment Status in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan Poster Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 4480 3-Year Update from the EPCORE NHL-1 Trial: Epcoritamab Leads to Deep and Durable Responses in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma Poster Monday, December 9, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 4491 Three-Factor Prediction Model for Grade 2+Cytokine Release Syndrome in Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients Receiving Epcoritamab Monotherapy Poster Monday, December 9, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT 5124 Epcoritamab for Relapsed/ Refractory B cell Lymphoma – the Israeli Real-World Experience Poster Monday, December 9, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT

E-publications

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 7614 Cost-Effectiveness of Epcoritamab Versus Glofitamab in Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma after at Least Two Lines of Therapy in the United States E-publication N/A 7617 A Canadian Cost-Utility Analysis of Epcoritamab Versus Current Therapies in Third-Line or Later Large B-Cell Lymphoma E-publication N/A 7757 Epcoritamab plus Gemcitabine and Oxaliplatin versus Glofitamab or Rituximab plus Gemcitabine and Oxaliplatin in Transplant-Ineligible Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients: A Match-Adjusted Comparative Analysis E-publication N/A 7760 Epcoritamab plus Gemcitabine and Oxaliplatin versus Rituximab, Gemcitabine, and Oxaliplatin in Transplant-Ineligible Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Patients: A Match-Adjusted Comparative Analysis E-publication N/A 7802 Matching-Adjusted Indirect Treatment Comparison of Epcoritamab versus Zanubrutinib Plus Obinutuzumab in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma E-publication N/A

The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody® technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.i

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY® in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY® in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several territories. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the investigational R/R FL indication and additional approvals for the R/R DLBCL indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes four ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trials including a trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with R/R DLBCL compared to investigators choice chemotherapy ( NCT04628494 ), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult participants with newly diagnosed DLBCL ( NCT05578976 ), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in patients with R/R FL ( NCT05409066 ), and a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL ( NCT06191744 ). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO™.

i Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

