Voltalia upsizes its syndicated bank loan closed in July

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that the amount of its bank loan, initially signed on July 29, 2024, is increased to 324 million euros after a successful syndication

The syndication allowed Itau Bank, from Brazil, and the Standard Bank, from South Africa, to join the initial pool of nine banks from Europe, the USA and Japan.

The facility now reaches 324 million euros, versus an initial amount of 294 million euros.

The syndicated financing is composed of a 5-year (extendable to 7 years) revolving credit facility of 176,4 million euros and a 5-year term loan of 147,6 million euros.

In addition to securing the refinancing of Voltalia’s convertible bonds maturing in 2025, the syndicated bank loan will contribute to the funding of future investments in renewable energy assets.

This bank facility is structured as a sustainability linked financing aligned with Voltalia's mission objectives, supporting activities that contribute to climate change mitigation and social development. The facility’s interest rate terms are to be decreased upon achieving specific extra-financial ESG indicators regarding health and safety, avoided CO 2 emissions, and co-use of land.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, comments: “This successful syndication reflects our banking partners’ strong confidence in Voltalia's business model and perspectives. The additional resources will further improve our financial flexibility and support our ambitious strategy”.

Next meeting: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after close of trading)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

