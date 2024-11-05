Alchip Reveals 2nm Test Chip Plan

Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, the High-Performance ASIC leader, reports that it has taped out a 2nm test chip and expects the results by the first quarter of next year. It also announced that it is actively engaged with customers on high performance 2nm ASIC development.

The two revelations put Alchip among the first wave of IC innovators to successfully adopted the revolutionary gate all-around transistor architecture. The test chip features high-speed SRAM and automatic place-and-route design to ensure optimal performance. It also includes silicon performance monitors for real-time insights and integrates Alchip’s Lite I/O with shared and non-shared power domains, positioning it to handle 3DIC options.

The test chip will establish the design flow and methodology for the latest gate all-around and nanosheet transistor structures. It will also generate power, performance, and area data from the 2nm process technology.

Alchip taped out its test chip in September and sees it as a critical step in maintaining its high-performance ASIC advanced technology leadership, because the results will help the company prepare for its future migration to the A16 manufacturing. Although it’s a monolithic design, the Alchip’s 2nm test chip integrates and validates the company’s AP-Link-3D I/O IP for potential use in future 3D-SoIC-X chiplets.

“Essentially, we’re open for business, ready to serve customer 2nm demand. This test chip definitely showcases our ability to push the boundaries of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence design,” said Erez Shaizaf, Alchip CTO.

“Our 2nm test chip represents a significant leap forward in technology and our readiness to engage in the most advanced ASIC development,” said Johnny Shen, Alchip President and CEO. "We’re look forward to seeing how this breakthrough impacts the semiconductor industry.”

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of IC and packaging design and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides fast time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at both mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader, particularly through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWos packaging, chiplet design, and comprehensive manufacturing management. Alchip’s customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment devices, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).