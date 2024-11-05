Cytokinetics Announces Six Upcoming Presentations at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced six upcoming presentations at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 taking place in Chicago, IL from November 16, 2024 - November 18, 2024.

Aficamten

Title: Modifiability of Post-Exercise Oxygen Uptake Recovery Patterns: A Substudy of the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Gregory D. Lewis, M.D., Jeffrey and Mary Ellen Jay Chair and Section Head, Heart Failure Medical Director, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Laboratory, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Date: November 17, 2024

Session Title: Advances in Identification and Management of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Time: 9:30 AM – 10:55 AM CT

Presentation Time: 10:00 AM – 10:05 AM CT

Location: Zone 2‚ Moderated Digital Poster 9

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in Patients Guideline-Eligible for Septal Reduction Therapy in the FOREST-HCM Trial

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: November 17, 2024

Session Title: Cardiomyopathy Mayhem

Session Time: 3:15 PM – 4:20 PM CT

Presentation Time: 4:05 PM – 4:10 PM CT

Location: Zone 2‚ Moderated Digital Poster 5

Title: Changes in EQ-5D-5L with Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (oHCM): the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: P. Christian Schulze, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Chair, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Angiology, Pneumology and Intensive Medical Care, University Hospital Jena, Jena, Germany

Date: November 18, 2024

Session Title: Cardiomyopathy Potpourri 2

Session Time: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM CT

Location: Zone 2

Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Title: Effect of the Cardiac Myosin Activator Omecamtiv Mecarbil on Risk of Ventricular Arrhythmias in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Alberto Foà, M.D., Ph.D., Cardiologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston

Date: November 16, 2024

Session Title: Bulking Up: The Latest in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Time: 2:50 PM – 4:05 PM CT

Presentation Time: 2:50 PM – 2:55 PM CT

Location: Zone 1‚ Moderated Digital Poster 4

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction According to Age: the GALACTIC-HF Trial

Presenter: Henri Lu, M.D., Clinical Research Fellow, Heart Failure, Harvard University

Date: November 18, 2024

Session Title: Taking Action to Understand the Ejection Fraction

Session Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM CT

Location: Zone 2

Health Economics and Outcomes Research

Title: Association of Sociodemographic Characteristics on Costs of Care in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Anjali T. Owens, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Date: November 17, 2024

Session Title: Socioeconomic Insights and Innovations in Heart Failure

Session Time: 9:30 AM – 10:55 AM CT

Presentation Time: 9:50 AM – 9:55 AM CT

Location: Zone 2‚ Moderated Digital Poster 5

