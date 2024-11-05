Eastside Utility District to Modernize Water Network in Tennessee with Itron’s Smart Water Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced that Eastside Utility District (EUD), a water provider serving Tennessee, is deploying Itron’s Smart Water Solutions to enhance operations and modernize its water network. The project, which is in the final phase of deployment, has allowed the utility to collect accurate meter reads, enhance revenue assurance and provide transparent communication with their customers.

EUD is deploying a cellular Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network and Temetra®, Itron’s cutting-edge cloud-based data collection and management system. Working together with Itron channel partner United Systems & Software and consultant Jacobs Engineering, EUD is transforming its water operations by upgrading 25,000 mechanical meters to ultrasonic smart water meters affixed with Itron’s cellular communication modules. The data collected from each of the endpoints helps the utility identify leaks and the solution’s alarm features identify unusual water patterns. These capabilities can reduce water loss for the region, while ultimately, reducing costs for the customer.

Before deploying Itron’s Smart Water solution, EUD manually collected readings from each of its endpoints. With this deployment, EUD is streamlining the process of collecting data and reducing the time workers spend in the field. With Itron’s cellular Smart Water Solution, the utility can gather and store data through a unified online platform. Itron’s cellular AMI network allows firmware updates to be performed remotely, eliminating the expense of field visits. Further, gaining improved system visibility and control has helped EUD reduce operational costs and increase annual water revenues by over 10%, accelerating the utility’s return on investment.

The utility will gain enhanced visibility into water data, while consumers benefit from near real-time access to their usage and billing through EUD’s WaterSmart Customer Portal, powered by hourly interval data from the Itron Temetra AMI head-end. The visibility empowers their customers to better manage their usage as well as drive water conservation.

“At Eastside Utility, we are dedicated to providing reliable water services to our customers through ongoing investments and upgrades to our water delivery systems. We are thrilled to collaborate with United Systems and Software to deploy Itron’s Smart Water Solutions,” said Jay Mullin, General Manager at Eastside Utility District. “By upgrading to Itron’s solution, we reduce truck rolls by eliminating the need to collect meter readings from each endpoint, and we are able to allocate our field workers’ time more efficiently to address more pressing issues, such as identifying leaks in our water network.”

“Itron’s Smart Water Solutions provides utilities with an end-to-end turnkey solution to monitor and control their water system, connect and communicate, and provide insights and action through analytics and reporting. We are excited to have Eastside Utility District deploy our solution and improve operational efficiency,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We look forward to improving Eastside Utility District’s water operations with a turnkey solution that is designed to build and grow with their ever-evolving needs and demands.”

“As an Itron channel partner, we see firsthand every day the value that Itron’s AMI solutions bring to our customers. We are thrilled to have helped EUD successfully deploy Itron’s Smart Water Solutions as part of their journey towards greater visibility into their water system. Providing local support to EUD, we look forward to helping them continue to modernize their water network with Itron solutions and achieve their operational goals,” said Alex Appleton, AMI Project Delivery at United Systems & Software.

To learn more about Smart Water Solutions click here.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron, the Itron Logo, and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.