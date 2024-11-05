End Citizens United Launches the ‘Let America Vote Election Results HQ’ Tracker to Counter MAGA Disinformation

Washington D.C., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United (ECU) today launched the ‘Let America Vote (LAV) Election Results HQ’ tracker to combat MAGA Republicans’ election denialism, disinformation, and misinformation. The website will serve as a hub for election updates for every federal race in the country, including fact checks in instances where MAGA Republicans attempt to lie, cheat, or steal an election.

“We wish we didn’t have to build this website, but the unfortunate reality is MAGA Republicans have made it clear they’re going to do everything in their power to undermine election results,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “With our new ‘LAV Election Results HQ’ we’re ensuring that voters have access to reliable and accurate information about federal races that cuts through the lies and deceit of MAGA election deniers.”

The 'LAV Election Results HQ’ tracker will be updated regularly to show the status and outcome of each federal election as results are being tabulated. The News page will expose and debunk false claims pushed by election deniers, as well as updates on close races. The Take Action page will direct volunteers to various voter protection efforts.

Let America Vote is a project of End Citizens United. The groups merged in January 2020 and are dedicated to combating the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: the corrosive impact of Big Money and attempts to block access to the ballot box. The group has more than four million members nationwide.

