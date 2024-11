Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in November with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .

Who: Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq What: J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 2:30 PM ET Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq What: RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 9:20 AM ET



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

