Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Board Resignation

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) announces that, after many years of service, Mario Hernandez, has decided to resign from the Board of Directors and in all other capacities with CEG. Mr. Hernandez has served on the Board since 1997 and provided much support, knowledge and advice to the Company over the years. The Board wishes Mr. Hernandez all the best and thanks him for his long and dedicated service to the Company.

