Hut 8 Operations Update for October 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, today released its operations update for October 2024.

“Following the announcement of our partnership with BITMAIN to launch the U3S21EXPH with a 15 EH/s hosting deployment, progress continues on our 205-megawatt Vega site, which will feature the custom rack-based architecture we developed in-house for the project,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. "With groundwork progressing rapidly, we are on track to energize the site in Q2 2025. Our hosting agreement with BITMAIN is expected to generate up to $135 million in annualized revenue on a fully ramped basis."

“In parallel, we are preparing our existing sites for a near-term fleet upgrade as we finalize a commercial agreement. At Salt Creek, we launched an immersion cooling pilot as we continue to advance our technological innovation efforts. More broadly, we are focused on identifying further opportunities for technical and commercial innovation as we advance discussions for large-scale AI data center development opportunities across multiple sites in our development pipeline.”

Highlights:

Groundwork at Vega progressing on track for Q2 2025 energization with ~15 EH/s hosting deployment of U3S21EXPH ASIC miner

Began preparing existing sites for expected near-term ASIC fleet upgrade

Launched immersion cooling pilot at Salt Creek as part of continued technological innovation efforts

Advanced discussions for large-scale AI data center development opportunities across multiple sites in development pipeline

Operating Metrics

Average during the period unless otherwise noted October 2024 September 2024 Total energy capacity under management (mining)1,2 967 MW3 762 MW Total deployed miners under management4 194.2K 189.9K Total hashrate under management5 20.1 EH/s 19.5 EH/s Self-Mining6 Deployed miners7 57.1K 58.6K Deployed hashrate8 5.6 EH/s 5.6 EH/s Bitcoin produced1,9 100 BTC 85 BTC Bitcoin on balance sheet1 9,110 BTC 9,106 BTC Managed Services10 Energy capacity under management1 582 MW 582 MW Deployed miners under management 146.5K 140.8K Hashrate under management 15.5 EH/s 14.9 EH/s Hosting Deployed miners under management11,12 76.7K 76.7K Hashrate under management13 8.5 EH/s 8.6 EH/s

Energy Infrastructure Platform 1

Current/Contracted Revenue Stream(s)14 Site Location Owner15 Power

Capacity Self-

Mining Managed

Services Hosting HPC Power

Sales Vega16 Texas Panhandle Hut 8 205 MW Yes17 Medicine Hat Medicine Hat, AB Hut 8 67 MW Yes Salt Creek Orla, TX Hut 8 63 MW Yes Alpha Niagara Falls, NY Hut 8 50 MW Yes Yes Drumheller18 Drumheller, AB Hut 8 42 MW Kelowna Kelowna, BC Hut 8 1.1 MW Yes Mississauga Mississauga, ON Hut 8 0.9 MW Yes Vaughan Vaughan, ON Hut 8 0.6 MW Yes Vancouver II Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.5 MW Yes Vancouver I Vancouver, BC Hut 8 0.3 MW Yes King Mountain19 McCamey, TX Hut 8 (JV) 280 MW Yes Yes Yes Yes Iroquois Falls20 Iroquois Falls, ON Hut 8 (JV) 120 MW Yes Kingston20 Kingston, ON Hut 8 (JV) 110 MW Yes North Bay20 North Bay, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Kapuskasing20 Kapuskasing, ON Hut 8 (JV) 40 MW Yes Cedarvale3,16 Barstow, TX Managed 215 MW Yes East Stiles Midland, TX Managed 30 MW Yes Rebel Midland, TX Managed 25 MW Yes Stiles Midland, TX Managed 20 MW Yes Garden City Midland, TX Managed 12 MW Yes Total 1,322 MW

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

Notes :

(1) As of the end of the period (2) Energy capacity under management (mining) includes (i) 180 MW of self-mining sites comprised of Alpha, Medicine Hat, and Salt Creek, (ii) 205 MW of hosting capacity at Vega, which is currently under construction, (iii) 280 MW of capacity under management at King Mountain, and (iv) 302 MW from Hut 8’s Managed Services agreement with Ionic, assuming full 215 MW of capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April and is currently under construction. (3) Starting October 2024, Hut 8 includes the full 205 MW of capacity at Vega as energy capacity under management (mining) as Vega is expected to host miners for BITMAIN. This was not reflected in Hut 8’s September 2024 figure. (4) Includes all miners that are racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100, in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the King Mountain site. (5) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the King Mountain site. (6) Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 include 100% of operations at the King Mountain site. (7) Deployed miners are defined as those physically racked with power and networking, rounded to the nearest 100; deployed self-mining miners net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 48.2K during October and 49.6K during September. (8) Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners; deployed self-mining hashrate net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 4.7 EH/s during September and August, respectively. (9) Bitcoin produced net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner was 83 BTC during October and 72 BTC during September. (10) Managed services include (i) 280 MW of capacity under management at King Mountain and (ii) 302 MW from Hut 8’s Managed Services agreement with Ionic, assuming full 215 MW of capacity at Cedarvale, which was first energized in April and is currently under construction. (11) Miners are rounded to the nearest 100. (12) 42.6K deployed miners under management net of the 50% share of the King Mountain JV held by Hut 8’s joint venture partner during October and September, respectively. (13) 4.7 EH/s under management net of Hut 8’s joint venture partner’s 50% share of the King Mountain JV during October and September, respectively. (14) Reflects revenue sources to Hut 8, its subsidiaries, and/or joint ventures in which they participate. (15) Owned denotes ownership of power infrastructure at owned or leased data center locations, except for HPC sites where owned denotes ownership of mechanical and electrical infrastructure at leased data center locations. (16) Site is currently under development. (17) Anticipated to begin generating revenue by Q2 2025. (18) Site currently shut down; Hut 8 maintaining lease with option value of re-energizing site. (19) Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer in which Hut 8 has an approximately 50% membership interest. (20) Owned by a JV between Hut 8 and Macquarie in which Hut 8 has an approximately 80% membership interest.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, “forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “allow”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “predict”, “can”, “might”, “potential”, “predict”, “is designed to”, “likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to the execution, timing and potential revenues for the hosting deployment at our Vega site, the timing and completion of a fleet upgrade, and the advancement of the Company’s pipeline.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data center business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the “Risk Factors” section of Hut 8’s Transition Report on Form 10-K, available under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and Hut 8’s other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

