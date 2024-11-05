Adam Ferrari and Phoenix Capital Group Sponsor STEM and Mental Health Initiatives with West Point Society of North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Capital Group , announced a $2,000 sponsorship in collaboration with The West Point Society of North Texas to advance STEM education and mental health resources within the region. This sponsorship reflects Ferrari’s dedication to supporting impactful community programs that align with Phoenix Capital Group’s mission of giving back through education and well-being initiatives.

The West Point Society of North Texas , composed of USMA graduates, is committed to building leaders of character through its focus on leadership, ethics, and STEM education. A portion of the sponsorship will fund the Society’s Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM (LEADS) Workshop, which prepares 7th-12th grade students to become STEM-competent leaders through hands-on activities led by West Point cadets, faculty, and subject matter experts. Students will also have the opportunity to compete for over $5,000 in scholarships, further encouraging excellence and leadership.

“Through this partnership, we are proud to support future leaders and extend opportunities to underrepresented populations in North Texas,” said Adam Ferrari. “Phoenix Capital Group is committed to investing in communities and ensuring access to education and resources that foster both personal and academic growth.”

In addition to promoting STEM learning, the event also raised funds for Compassion Neuroscience , an organization offering electromagnetic therapy to heal neurological pathways. This cutting-edge treatment provides relief to individuals struggling with conditions such as PTSD and postpartum depression, ensuring a positive impact across diverse populations, including active and retired service members.

Phoenix Capital Group’s sponsorship highlights its ongoing efforts to enhance community well-being through strategic philanthropy. “Whether through educational or mental health support, we are passionate about making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals,” Ferrari emphasized.

Altogether, the charity event successfully raised more than $40,000, which will be directed toward providing crucial support for both STEM students and Compassion Neuroscience.

About Phoenix Capital Group

Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is dedicated to promoting meaningful community engagement and fostering positive change through strategic philanthropy. Specializing in oil and gas mineral rights acquisition, investment, and operated working interests, Phoenix Capital Group partners with landowners across the country to uncover hidden value and maximize their assets.

Under the leadership of CEO Adam Ferrari, Phoenix Capital Group supports a variety of initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and enhancing communities. With over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, the company is not only committed to delivering innovative solutions but also to investing in the future by supporting and equipping the next generation of STEM leaders.