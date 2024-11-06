BEYOND ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Beyond, Inc. on Behalf of Beyond Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Beyond, Inc. (“Beyond” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BYON) on behalf of Beyond stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Beyond has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on May 6, 2024, Beyond announced the company's first quarter 2024 financial results and revealed first quarter total net revenue of $382 million, an increase of only 0.3% year-over-year, and a first quarter net loss of $74 million. Additionally, Beyond declined to reiterate its previously-issued goal to achieve $2 billion of revenue in 2024 and a $3 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2025.

Following this news, Beyond's share price fell over 24% on May 7, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

