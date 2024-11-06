APPLIED MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Applied Materials, Inc. on Behalf of Applied Materials Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Materials, Inc. (“Applied Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMAT) on behalf of Applied Materials stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Applied Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China’s top chipmaker, SMIC. On this news, Applied Materials’ stock price fell $6.19 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $147.75 per share on November 17, 2023. Then, on February 27, 2024, Reuters reported that Applied Materials had received a subpoena from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts related to China shipments, requesting information concerning certain federal award applications. On this news, Applied Materials’ stock price fell $5.32 per share, or 2.62%, to close at $197.54 per share on February 28, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Materials shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: