Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

6 November 2024 at 7.50 a.m.

Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Financial Statement Release 2024

Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Financial Statement Release for 2024 on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

Annual Report 2024

Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2024 will be published on Thursday 13 March 2025.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Thursday 3 April 2025.

Interim Reports 2025

Interim Report January–March 2025: Wednesday 7 May 2025

Half-year Report January–June 2025: Tuesday 5 August 2025

Interim Report January–September 2025: Thursday 6 November 2025

For more information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

www.aktia.com

