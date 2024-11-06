IBA signs contract with SteriLab for E-beam sterilization solution in the Dominican Republic

Fourth agreement secured by IBA Industrial Solutions in past six weeks

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 06, 2024 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, has been selected by SteriLab to equip its new facility at Haina Port in the Dominican Republic with a cutting-edge Be Soft electron beam (E-beam) sterilization solution. The facility will serve multiple sectors, including medical devices, food products, and semiconductors, helping manufacturers reduce logistics costs and improve sterilization efficiency.

The Be Soft E-beam solution with lateral irradiation for delicate products, which has been selected by SteriLab, will be powered by IBA’s Rhodotron® accelerator, and equipped with a conveyor, the Beagle production line control system, a Building Safety System, and other advanced components to ensure reliable, fast, and energy-efficient sterilization. These features will allow SteriLab to meet the demands of international standards while providing an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional sterilization methods like ethylene oxide.

This is the fourth consecutive agreement secured by IBA’s Industrial Solutions team in the past six weeks. Alongside the SteriLab contract, two further firm contracts have been signed, and one binding term-sheet. They span both Europe and North America, with IBA providing a range of integrated and standalone E-beam and X-Ray solutions to its customers. Applications include medical sterilization, material enhancement and food processing. The typical price for each solution is EUR 10-15 million, depending on configuration and options.

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial Solutions, commented: “We are thrilled to work with SteriLab and to include them in the IBA Industrial User Family as we begin this exciting partnership in the Dominican Republic. We look forward to a long-term collaboration that will benefit both of our companies and the communities we serve. The four agreements we have concluded in quick succession underscore the strength and range of the industrial solutions IBA offers, as well as our ability to adapt to the growing market demand for both E-beam and X-ray solutions.”

Franquiz Caraballo, Founder of SteriLab, added: “After an extensive and strategic search, we selected IBA as our supplier and strategic ally because of their technology, their ability to deliver customized, scalable solutions, and their commitment to innovation and sustainability. Thanks to the E-beam solution, we will be able to provide our clients with the highest quality and safest industrial sterilization processes services as well as provide options to current and future needs in Dominican Republic and the region. This project aligns with our commitment to offer environmentally friendly solutions that meet the exacting standards of the medical, food, and semiconductor industries.”

Construction of the SteriLab facility is expected to be completed by Q4 2025, with full operational capability by Q4 2026. IBA will oversee the installation and testing of the equipment, as well as training SteriLab’s team to ensure compliance with international sterilisation standards.

