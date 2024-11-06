VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: October 31, 2024

Declaration of shares and voting rights
October 31, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: November 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

162,494,003

 

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		178,365,675Transfer into bearer form of 208 shares with double voting rights

 

Definitive attribution of 217,102 free ordinary shares

 

Double voting rights granted on 4,050 ordinary shares		Between October 8 & 10, 2024

 

October 10, 2024

 

Between October 6 & 31, 2024		178,241,353

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

