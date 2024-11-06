Sterile Filtration Market to hit USD 15 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sterile Filtration Market size will reach USD 15 billion by 2032. The growing emphasis on innovation and technological advancements in filtration solutions, enabling industries to meet the evolving safety and efficiency requirements, will favor market growth through 2024-2032.

The adoption of sterile filtration technologies is particularly crucial in sectors that require stringent contamination control, making it a vital component in ensuring product quality and safety. As the need for contamination-free products increases, companies are investing in advanced filtration technologies to ensure product safety and integrity.

For instance, in July 2024, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a division of Parker Hannifin, launched a new range of sterilizing-grade gas filters aimed at enhancing microbial security while lowering operational costs in the food and beverage industry. The newly introduced ASEPT-X2 filters feature a unique hydrophobic and hydrophilic design, engineered to endure high temperatures without requiring condensate management.

Membrane filters to take the lead

The sterile filtration market from membrane filters segment is expected to register substantial growth from 2024 to 2032. These filters are extensively used in sterile filtration due to their superior performance in removing contaminants and ensuring product purity. The increasing demand for membrane filters in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in the production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics, is driving the segment's growth. Moreover, advancements in membrane technology, such as enhanced durability and higher filtration efficiency, are further propelling the adoption of these filters across various applications.

Raw material filtration to gain substantial traction

The sterile filtration market from raw material filtration segment is poised for significant growth through 2032, driven by the increasing need for sterile filtration in the initial stages of manufacturing processes. In industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and biotechnology, raw material filtration is essential to remove impurities and contaminants before further processing. The rising demand for high-purity raw materials, particularly in the production of life-saving drugs and medical devices, is fueling the adoption of sterile filtration technologies in this segment.

Europe to establish a strong market presence

Europe is set to register a notable sterile filtration market CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the region's robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading the demand for sterile filtration solutions due to their strong focus on research and development, stringent regulatory standards, and the presence of key industry players. Additionally, the region's growing emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development and the increasing adoption of advanced filtration technologies further contribute to market growth.

Key Sterile Filtration Market Players

Companies such as Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Alfa Laval, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Porvair Filtration Corp, Sterlitech Corporation are actively operating in the market.

These key players are expanding their market share through continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and superior customer service. They are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced filtration technologies that cater to the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Collaborations with research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are enabling market penetration and access to new opportunities.

In June 2024, the life science group Sartorius introduced the Arium® Mini Extend, the latest addition to the Arium® Mini series. This compact ultrapure laboratory water purification system is designed to meet the Type 1 water requirements of laboratories across general, life-science, and analytical applications, offering exceptional flexibility and convenience.

