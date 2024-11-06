Mead Beverages Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2024-2030: Craft Beverage Boom Drives Growth as Consumers Seek Unique, Natural Flavors

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mead Beverages Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Mead Type, Sales Channel, End-User, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mead Beverages Market was valued at USD 520 Million in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43% during 2025-2030.



The Mead Beverages market is expanding due to the increasing popularity of craft alcoholic beverages, consumer interest in traditional and historical drinks, and the rising trend of premiumization in the alcohol industry. Mead, an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey, water, and various fruits, spices, and herbs, is gaining popularity for its unique flavor profiles and natural ingredients. The growing demand for craft beverages, increasing number of meaderies, and innovation in mead production drive the market for mead beverages.



Key drivers of the Mead Beverages market include the rising consumer preference for artisanal and handcrafted drinks, which offer distinct flavors and authentic brewing processes. The expanding popularity of mead festivals, tastings, and events has also contributed to increased awareness and consumption of mead. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and organic ingredients, where honey is sourced from sustainable apiaries, further fuels the market.



Technological advancements, such as improved fermentation techniques, aging processes, and flavor infusions, have enhanced the quality and diversity of mead beverages. Mead producers are focusing on providing a wide range of mead styles, from traditional and sweet meads to dry and sparkling varieties, to cater to different consumer preferences.



Segment Insights



By product type, the traditional mead segment holds the largest market share, accounting for around 50% of the Mead Beverages market in 2023. Traditional mead, made with honey, water, and yeast, is popular for its simplicity and rich flavor. The flavored mead segment is also significant, offering meads infused with fruits, spices, herbs, and other natural ingredients, appealing to consumers seeking variety and innovation.



Geographical Insights



Americas leads the Mead Beverages market, driven by a growing craft beverage industry, increasing number of meaderies, and strong consumer interest in unique alcoholic drinks. The United States is a major market, with widespread production and consumption of mead, supported by a robust culture of craft brewing and local sourcing.



Europe is another key market, with countries like the UK, Poland, and Denmark leading in the production and consumption of mead. The region's rich history of mead brewing, along with a rising interest in traditional and craft beverages, contributes to market growth.

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Mead Beverages include:

Redstone Meadery

Brimming Horn Meadery

Moonshine Meadery

Lyme Bay Cider Co Ltd

Nidhoggr Mead Co.

Batch Mead

Charm City Meadworks

Queens Reward Meadery, LLC

Maxwell Wines

Magic Mead

Moonlight Meadery

