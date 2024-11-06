Commercial Air Conditioning System Market Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.43% During 2025-2030 - Green Technology and Smart Solutions Power Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Air Conditioning System Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-User, Refrigerant, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Air Conditioning System Market was valued at USD 52.50 billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during 2025-2030.



The Commercial Air Conditioning System market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions. These systems are essential in maintaining temperature and air quality in commercial spaces such as offices, shopping malls, hotels, and industrial facilities. The shift towards smart buildings and green technologies is fueling the adoption of advanced air conditioning systems.



Key drivers include rising construction activity in the commercial sector, growing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality, and stringent energy efficiency regulations. The adoption of smart air conditioning systems with IoT integration is also contributing to market expansion, allowing for better energy management and control.



Technological advancements in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, including the development of inverter technology and the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants, are transforming the market. Manufacturers are focusing on energy-efficient systems that meet sustainability goals, providing long-term savings to businesses.



Segment Insights



By type, the VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems segment is expected to account for approximately 60% of the market share in 2023, driven by its energy efficiency and ability to provide zoned cooling. The traditional split systems segment holds around 40%, catering to smaller commercial spaces and applications where cost efficiency is a priority.



Geographical Insights



The Asia-Pacific region leads the Commercial Air Conditioning System market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing construction of commercial buildings, and rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Americas remains a significant market, particularly in the U.S., where energy regulations and green building initiatives promote the use of modern air conditioning systems.

Strategic Refrigerant Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Competitive Landscape



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies.

Key companies in the Global Commercial Air Conditioning System Market include:

Blue Star Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)

Carrier (U.S.)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

FUJITSU (Japan)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD. (U.K.)

