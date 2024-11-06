Technical Textiles Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Key Players Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei, Freudenberg, DuPont and Berry Global

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for technical textiles is expected to grow from $213.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $284 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. Asia-Pacific accounted for 37.5% of the market in 2023.
The Asia-Pacific market for technical textiles is expected to grow from $81.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $115 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The European market for technical textiles is expected to grow from $57.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $79 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report includes details about various forms of technical textile material, manufacturing processes, types of material, and end-use industries for technical textiles. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report contains comprehensive information regarding technical textiles and users thereof.
Market Drivers/Opportunities
- Innovation and technological advances
- Rising demand for technical textiles from meditech
- Strategic partnerships and collaborations
Market Restraints/Challenges
- High costs
- Technical barriers
- Regulatory burden on producers
- Intense competition
ESG Trends
ESG development in the technical textiles industry is concentrated on sustainable manufacturing processes, waste management, GHG emissions reduction, energy conservation, and recycling management.
Emerging Technologies
- Evolution of Phase Change Material (PCM) Integrated Textiles
- Smart textiles and E-textiles
- Robotics and automation
Leading Companies in the Technical Textiles Market include:
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Freudenberg Group
- DuPont
- Berry Global Inc.
The global technical textiles market is segmented into the following categories:
- Form of material (woven, nonwoven, knitted, and others)
- Type of material (synthetic polymers, natural fibers, mineral fibers, metal fibers, regenerated fibers, and others)
- Manufacturing process (3D weaving, 3D knitting, thermo-forming, and others)
- End-use (mobiltech, indutech, packtech, sportech, hometech, clothtech, buildtech, meditech, protech, agrotech, oekotech, and geotech)
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The report includes:
- 136 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for technical textiles within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by type of material, form of material, manufacturing process, end-use industry and geographical region
- A look at the key growth drivers and constraints that will shape the market for technical textiles over the period of 2024-2029
- Insight into the industry value chain analysis and the intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers and producers of industrial raw materials, converters (producers of end-products), and end markets
- Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a review of the trends that have led to a surge in demand for technical textiles
- A discussion of the ESG challenges and ESG practices of the makers of technical textiles
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including, their market shares, product portfolios and financial overviews
- Update on recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A), expansions into new markets, collaborations, investments and divestments
- Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Freudenberg Group, DuPont, and Berry Global Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|153
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$213.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$284 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Production of Technical Textiles
- Importance of Technical Textiles
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Innovation and Technological Advances
- Rising Demand for Technical Textiles from Meditech
- Restraints
- Technical Barriers
- High Cost of Production
- Opportunities
- Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations
- Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Markets
- Challenges
- Regulatory Burden on Producers
- Increasing Competition
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies in the Technical Textiles Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Creation of Smart Technical Textile
- Evolution of Phase Change Material (PCM)-Integrated Textiles
- Headway Towards Self-sanitizing Textiles
- Nanotechnology in Technical Textiles
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis and Logistics
- Supply Chain Analysis of the Technical Textiles Market
- Manufacturer
- Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Form of Material
- Woven
- Nonwoven
- Knitted
- Other Forms
- Market Analysis by Type of Material
- Synthetic Polymers
- Natural Fibers
- Mineral Fibers
- Metal Fibers
- Regenerated Fibers
- Others
- Market Analysis by Manufacturing Process
- 3D Weaving
- 3D Knitting
- Thermo-forming
- Other Manufacturing Process
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Mobiltech
- Indutech
- Sportech
- Hometech
- Buildtech
- Clothtech
- Packtech
- Meditech
- Protech
- Agrotech
- Oekotech
- Geotech
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Technical Textiles Markets: Company Ranking
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Technical Textiles: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Technical Textiles Markets
- ESG Practices in the Technical Textiles Markets
- Current Status of ESG in the Technical Textiles Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Textile Recycling Consumption
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Ahlstrom
- Asahi Kasei
- Berry Global
- DuPont
- Duvaltex
- Freudenberg Group
- Huntsman International
- Milliken & Co.
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Skaps Industries
- SRF
- Solmax
- Toray Industries
- Toyobo
- W. Ball & Son
