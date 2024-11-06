100,000 Bottles of Cranberry Beer Set Off Again from Fuyuan to Guangxi for Persistent Romance

FUYUAN, China, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 5, the launch ceremony of cranberry beer was held at the Fuyuan Cranberry Research and Development Center. China's east-pole city Fuyuan organized a theme event 'Savoring Cranberry Beer and Keep the Romance Up,' during which 100,000 bottles of cranberry craft beer were sent to Nanning buddies.

During the departure ceremony, Fuyuan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, TV and Tourism announced that last winter, a delightful fusion of cranberries and sand sugar oranges resulted in a unique friendly relationship between Heilongjiang province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year, people from Fuyuan has prepared 100,000 bottles of cranberry beer ready for the buddies in Guangxi as they embark on an 8,000-mile journey southward. The driver Ding Xiaoqiang expressed his excitement about this mission while acknowledging the significant pressure involved. He emphasized the importance of safely delivering.

At 7:58 AM, three trucks loaded with cranberry beer set off on their journey to Guangxi. Events will be held in different cities in Guangxi such as Guilin and Nanning, where local residents will be invited to savour cranberry beer and special cuisine from Fuyuan as well as song and dance performances. This initiative aims to promote Fuyuan City and create greater opportunities for cultural tourism development between both cities.

Source: Fuyuan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, TV and Tourism