The Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market in Europe 2024-2032: Regional Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regulatory Landscape, and Strategic Insights into Key Segments

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infertility diagnostics devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80%, with Europe holding a significant market share during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market is driven by the prevalence of infertility among couples, fuelled by factors such as delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, and environmental influences in the region.



Key Takeaways

Owing to technological improvements in diagnostic tools, including better imaging systems, sperm analysis techniques, and devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning integrated, the Europe infertility diagnostics devices market value is experiencing substantial growth. These developments are increasing the accuracy and efficacy of infertility diagnosis.

The market is changing in favor of non-invasive, more individualized diagnostic options. Due to their ease of use and privacy, in-home fertility test kits are becoming more and more popular; however, non-invasive procedures are increasingly being chosen for diagnosis.

The rising incidence of infertility in Europe can be attributed to a combination of changing lifestyles, environmental variables, and postponed parenthood. There is a greater need for infertility diagnosis tools due to a growing understanding and acceptance of reproductive problems and the range of diagnostic choices. Favorable reimbursement rules and the increase of fertility services are supporting this trend and driving the market's expansion.

Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Analysis



There is a growing need for efficient diagnostic tools to support family planning and conception attempts due to the increasing prevalence of infertility.



Europe infertility diagnostics devices market demand is driven by multiple reasons, such as changing lifestyles, environmental conditions, and postponed childbearing. Such factors contribute to a greater incidence of infertility. The precision and effectiveness of diagnosing infertility are being improved by technological developments in diagnostics, including enhanced imaging systems and sperm analysis methods. More couples are seeking infertility testing, which can be attributed to increased awareness of reproductive problems and available diagnostic alternatives.



With multiple technological advancements, there has been an increased influx of new products and technologies. As a result, Europe infertility diagnostics devices market share is likely to augment in the forecast period. In October 2023, Caerus Biotech, a subsidiary of GryNumber Health Group, revolutionized male fertility diagnostics with a cutting-edge technology. The company launched a new sperm diagnostic device, MiOXSYS (Male Infertility Sperm Oxidative System), intended to provide clinicians with a quick and easy solution to assess oxidative stress levels. By measuring oxidation reduction potential (ORP), it helps in diagnosing infertility. Their focus is on addressing complex fertility challenges, particularly by exploring understudied factors to enhance patient outcomes.



Europe infertility diagnostics devices market growth is also driven by an increasing incidence of artificial intelligence-based startups in region. With nearly 1 in 6 adults worldwide experiencing infertility, the global fertility services market is projected to increase exponentially in the forecast period. However, existing solutions remain underfunded and inaccessible due to high costs and limited availability. AI technology is stepping in to address this gap with notable startups like Manina MedTech, a Spain based startup with an innovative solution called SEEDCHRONY. It calculates the optimal time for embryo transfer, significantly improving in vitro fertilization success rates. Sonio, on the other hand, is leveraging artificial intelligence to automate ultrasound reporting for prenatal screening, ensuring healthier pregnancies, and expanding the market share.

Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Cook Group

Vitrolife

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Genea Limited

IVFtech APS

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

The Baker Company Inc.

Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Overview

3.1 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices: Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Product

4.2.2 Analysis by Procedure



5 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis



6 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market Segmentation (2017-2032)

7 United Kingdom Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market (2017-2032)

8 Germany Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market (2017-2032)

9 France Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market (2017-2032)

10 Italy Infertility Diagnostics Devices Market (2017-2032)

11 Regulatory Framework

12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

12.2 Analysis by Publication year

12.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

12.4 Analysis by Patent Age

12.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

12.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

12.7 Analysis by Key Players

13 Funding and Investment Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

13.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

13.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

13.4 Analysis by Leading Players

13.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

13.6 Analysis by Geography

14 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

14.3 Analysis by Leading Players

14.4 Analysis by Geography

15 Supplier Landscape

15.1 Market Share by Top 5 Companies

15.2 Cook Group

15.3 Vitrolife

15.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.5 Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

15.6 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

15.7 Genea Limited

15.8 IVFtech APS

15.9 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

15.10 The Baker Company Inc.

16 Europe Infertility Diagnostics Device Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

16.1 Overview

16.2 Potential Distributors

16.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

17 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

18 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

18.1 Very Small Companies

18.2 Small Companies

18.3 Mid-Sized Companies

18.4 Large Companies

18.5 Very Large Companies

19 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

19.1 Government Funded

19.2 Private Insurance

19.3 Out-of-Pocket

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqx4x5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.