The Lottery Market in North America, 2024-2028: Trends, Shares and Growth Opportunities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for Scratch-Off Games, Terminal-Based Games, and Sports Lotteries

The lottery market in north America is forecasted to grow by USD 40.7 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, high penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, and rise in spending on lottery tickets.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The lottery market in north America is segmented as below:

By Platform

Traditional

Online

By Type

Scratch-off games

Terminal-based games

Sports lotteries

This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market in north America growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on ensuring security of lotteries and advent of government-organized lottery commissions to raise welfare funds will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the lottery market in north America covers the following areas:

Lottery market in north America sizing

Lottery market in north America forecast

Lottery market in north America industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market in north America vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arizona Lottery

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Colorado Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Delaware State Lottery

Florida Lottery

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Georgia Lottery Corp.

Hoosier Lottery

Missouri Lottery

New York State Gaming Commission

Pennsylvania Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games LLC

STRATACACHE

Texas Lottery Commission

The California State Lottery

