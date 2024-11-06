Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Landscape Report, 2024-2032: Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market to Reach $3.45 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Portable and Customized Solutions Fuels Patent Surge

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shock wave therapy device market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 and attain a market value of USD 3.45 billion by 2032. This growth of the dynamic patent landscape is driven by innovations in shock wave generation, portable designs, and patient-specific customisation fueling extensive patent filings and technological advancement.







Patent Landscape Report Coverage



This comprehensive report delves into the global patent landscape for shock wave therapy devices. It provides an in-depth analysis of patent filings, technological advancements, and regional contributions. The report covers key segments by product type, technology, application, and end user, highlighting areas of significant innovation and patent activity. It examines the strategies and patent portfolios of major companies, elucidating competitive dynamics and emerging opportunities. Jurisdictional trends across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are also analysed.



Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Outlook

Revolutionary advancements in shock wave generation, enhanced portability, and bespoke patient-specific customisation are igniting a surge in innovation and patent activity in the shock wave therapy device market.

Industry titans like Medtronic Inc. and Pacesetter Inc. are leading the charge, showcasing impressive patent portfolios that reflect relentless innovation and cutting-edge developments in shock wave therapy technologies.

The United States dominates with over 600 patents, powered by a robust R&D ecosystem. Europe shines with 500 patents focusing on cutting-edge medical technologies, while Asia-Pacific is rising swiftly with 450 patents, fueled by expanding healthcare industry and hefty investments.

Shock Wave Therapy Device Introduction



Shock wave therapy devices are non-invasive tools used to deliver high-energy shock waves to injured tissues, promoting healing and pain relief. These devices are commonly used in orthopedics, cardiology, and physiotherapy to treat conditions like tendinitis, kidney stones, and chronic pain. Shock wave therapy works by stimulating cell regeneration and increasing blood flow to the affected area, thereby accelerating the healing process.

Patents for devices like Dornier Compact Delta and Storz Medical Duolith SD1 focus on advanced shock wave generation techniques such as electromagnetic, electrohydraulic, and piezoelectric methods. These innovations enhance precision and effectiveness, with over 200 patents filed for these technologies, aiming to improve shock wave delivery accuracy.

Recent patents for portable devices like Chattanooga Intelect Mobile and ZIMMER enPuls emphasize compact, mobile shock wave therapy solutions. These designs enable usage in various settings, including home care and outpatient clinics, with more than 150 patents focusing on mobility and user-friendly interfaces, enhancing device accessibility and convenience.

Patents for devices such as the BTL-6000 SWT Topline and EMS Swiss DolorClast target customisation features, allowing adjustment of shock wave parameters based on individual patient needs. Over 180 patents have been filed to enhance therapeutic outcomes by tailoring treatments to patient-specific conditions and promoting personalised therapy.

These drivers foster a dynamic patent landscape, spurring innovations in shock wave generation techniques, portable designs, and patient-specific customisation, enhancing shock wave therapy device effectiveness and accessibility.



Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Segmentation Analysis

Analysis by Product Type

Mobile Shockwave Therapy Devices

Fixed Shockwave Therapy Devices

Mobile shockwave therapy devices lead this segment, with over 300 patents filed historically and 120 currently in progress. Their portability and ease of use are driving factors. Future projections estimate over 150 more patents, focusing on enhanced mobility and usability features.



Analysis by Technology

Electromagnetic Technique

Electrohydraulic Technique

Piezoelectric Technique

Radial Technique

Others

Electromagnetic technique leads this segment, with over 400 patents filed in the past and 180 currently active. Its precision and effectiveness in shock wave generation are key drivers. Future expectations suggest over 200 additional patents, driven by continuous advancements in electromagnetic technology.



Analysis by Application

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Others

Orthopedic applications lead this segment, with over 350 patents filed historically and 140 patents currently active. The high demand for non-invasive treatment options for musculoskeletal conditions propels this focus. Future projections estimate over 180 more patents, reflecting ongoing innovations in orthopedic shock wave therapy.



Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Others

Hospitals lead this segment, with more than 400 patents filed in the past and 160 patents currently in progress. The comprehensive treatment capabilities and adoption of advanced technologies in hospitals are key drivers. Future scope anticipates over 200 additional patents, highlighting the growing integration of shock wave therapy in hospital settings.



Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for shock wave therapy devices is evolving, with notable activity in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The United States leads with over 600 patents filed historically and 250 currently in progress, driven by robust R&D infrastructure and strong patent protection laws.

Europe holds a significant position with approximately 500 patents filed in the past and 180 active filings, focusing on advanced medical technologies. Asia-Pacific is rapidly advancing with 450 historical patents and 200 ongoing patents, fueled by expanding healthcare industry and increasing investments in innovative therapies.



Patent Profile of Key Companies



The patent landscape for shock wave therapy devices is shaped by several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property. Here is an overview of their patent activities.



Medtronic Inc.

Medtronic Inc. leads the shock wave therapy device patent landscape with over 300 patents filed historically and 100 currently in progress. Their focus on innovative shock wave generation and delivery systems drives their patent activity. Future projections suggest over 150 additional patents, reflecting continuous advancements in shock wave therapy technologies.



Pacesetter Inc.

Pacesetter Inc. is a key player with 250 patents historically filed and 90 patents currently being pursued. Their commitment to developing advanced, user-friendly shock wave therapy devices has propelled their growth. An estimated 130 more patents are expected, showcasing their ongoing innovations and industry influence.



Other key players in the industry include Cardiac Pacemakers Inc., Zoll Medical Corp., and Guided Therapy Systems LLC.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Overview

3.1 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market (2017-2032) By Product Type

4.2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market (2017-2032) by Technology

4.3 Others Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market (2017-2032) by Application

4.4 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Market (2017-2032) by End User

5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors

7 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product Type

7.4.1 Time Evolution by Number of Patents

7.4.2 Time Evolution by Number of Patent Families

7.4.3 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic vs Non-Academic)

7.4.4 Analysis by Top Applicants

7.4.5 Analysis by Top Inventors

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Technology



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

9.13.1 Analysis by Type of Player (Academic vs Non-Academic)

9.13.2 Analysis by Collaboration

9.13.3 Analysis by Technology

9.13.4 Newcomers

9.13.4.1 Start-up Companies

9.13.4.2 Established Companies



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 Medtronic Inc.

10.1.1 Product Portfolio

10.1.2 Patent Portfolio by Patent Families

10.1.3 Time Evolution of Patents

10.1.4 Geographical Patent Coverage

10.1.5 Patent Analysis by Technology

10.1.6 Patent News and Developments

10.1.7 Financial Analysis

10.1.8 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Pacesetter Inc.

10.3 Cardiac Pacemakers Inc.

10.4 Guided Therapy Systems LLC

10.5 Zoll Medical Corp.



11 Future Trends



12 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Landscape (Additional Insight)

12.1 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device: Developers Landscape

12.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3 Analysis by Region

12.2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Device: Product Landscape

12.2.1 Analysis by Product Type

12.2.2 Analysis by Application



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcdmqn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment