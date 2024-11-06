Pediatric Telehealth Market Forecast to Reach $156.7 Billion by 2031 - Digital Divide and Regulatory Challenges Slow Pediatric Telehealth Adoption Despite Rising Need for Remote Health Services

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Telehealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pediatric Telehealth Market is expected to reach $156.7 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 26.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Segment expansion is being propelled by the growing investments in telehealth platforms, electronic health record (EHR) integration, and mobile health (mHealth) applications. To enhance the overall efficiency and accessibility of pediatric telehealth services, these software solutions have become essential for facilitating seamless communication between healthcare providers and patients. Thus, the software segment acquired 21% revenue share in the pediatric telehealth market in 2023.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In April, 2024, Philips announced joined hands with SmartQare, a company specializing in wearable health monitoring devices, to automate and simplify continuous patient monitoring both in and out of hospital settings. This collaboration integrates SmartQare's advanced patient monitoring technology with Philips' extensive healthcare solutions, aiming to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of continuous monitoring. The integration seeks to provide a seamless experience for healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes through advanced automation and simplified processes.

Additionally, In December, Siemens Healthineers has teamed up with OU Health, a major healthcare provider, to enhance medical technology deployment across healthcare facilities. This collaboration focuses on integrating Siemens' advanced diagnostic technologies to improve patient care and expand access to remote health solutions.



Market Competition Analysis



Based on analysis presented in the report; Oracle Corporation is the forerunner in the Pediatric Telehealth Market. In February, 2024, Oracle expanded its partnership with ObvioHealth, a digital clinical trial company, to enhance their global presence in the life sciences sector. This extended collaboration focuses on integrating ObvioHealth's digital trial solutions with Oracle's comprehensive health data management platforms, aiming to streamline clinical trials and improve patient monitoring on a global scale.



Market Growth Factors



Obesity in children can lead to numerous long-term health complications, including cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Telehealth programs focused on managing pediatric obesity offer parents and caregivers the tools to address their children's weight management through virtual consultations with nutritionists, exercise plans, and regular check-ins. Hence, the rising incidence of chronic disease among children is a key factor propelling the market's growth.



Additionally, this level of clarity is essential in pediatric care, where early detection of potential health issues can make a critical difference in outcomes. These advancements have enhanced the efficiency of telehealth consultations and improved access to pediatric specialists who may not be available locally, ensuring timely and expert care for children without needing in-person visits. Thus, these factors will aid in the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Many families cannot afford the required technology, such as smartphones or computers, making it difficult for children to use telehealth services. Even in households with such devices, multiple children or family members may lead to competition for limited resources, such as shared computers, further reducing their ability to participate in telehealth visits. This digital divide disproportionately impacts children who need specialized care but live far from major pediatric healthcare centers. Hence, these issues are hampering the widespread adoption of pediatric telehealth services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Telehealth was instrumental in addressing the mental health requirements of children during the pandemic by providing virtual therapy and support to those who were experiencing anxiety, depression, and other challenges associated with isolation. The pandemic ultimately accelerated the adoption of pediatric telehealth, establishing it as a key component of healthcare delivery that will likely continue to grow in importance. Thus, the pandemic had an overall positive impact on the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising incidence of pediatric chronic diseases Advancements in telecommunication technologies Growing awareness of pediatric mental health

Restraints Limited access to technology in rural areas Complex regulatory and licensing barriers

Opportunities Increased focus on preventive care Implementation of supportive government policies

Challenges Lack of consistent reimbursement policies Concerns about quality of care



Software Outlook



The software segment is further segmented into standalone software and integrated software. The standalone software segment recorded 39% revenue share in the market in 2023. Standalone telehealth applications allow healthcare providers to independently manage consultations, scheduling, and patient data.



Medical Peripheral Outlook



The medical peripheral devices subsegment is further divided into blood pressure meters, blood glucose meters, weighing scales, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, ECG monitors, and others. The weighing scales segment acquired 13% revenue share in the market in 2023. Weighing scales are vital for tracking growth and development, especially for newborns and children with conditions that affect weight gain or loss.



Services Outlook



The services segment is divided into remote patient monitoring, real-time interactions, store & forward, and others. The remote patient monitoring segment garnered 25% revenue share in the market in 2023. The increasing demand for continuous monitoring of chronic pediatric conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and obesity drive the segment's growth.

Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The services segment garnered 47% revenue share in the pediatric telehealth market in 2023. The increasing demand for virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and mental health services drives the segment's growth. Government policies and insurance coverage support the expansion of telehealth infrastructure.

Delivery Mode Outlook



On the basis of delivery mode, the market is classified into on-premises, web-based, and cloud-based. The web-based segment acquired 41% revenue share in the market in 2023. Web-based platforms are highly popular due to their ease of access, as they allow both healthcare providers and patients to use telehealth services through a simple web browser without requiring extensive software installations.





Hardware Outlook



The hardware segment is further bifurcated into monitors and medical peripheral devices. The medical peripheral devices segment witnessed 46% revenue share in the market in 2023. These peripherals have become essential in pediatric telehealth, as they allow healthcare providers to conduct more detailed assessments remotely, addressing some of the concerns about virtual care's limitations.



End Use Outlook



By end-use, the market is divided into payers, providers, and patients. The payers segment garnered 32% revenue share in the market in 2023. This growing segment reflects the increasing role of insurance companies and government programs in supporting telehealth adoption.



Disease Area Outlook



Based on disease area, the market is segmented into psychiatry, substance use, radiology, dermatology, neurological medicine, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), dental, and others. The substance use segment acquired 5% revenue share in the market in 2023. While substance use disorders are less common in pediatric populations compared to adults, the growing need for early intervention and support for adolescents struggling with addiction or substance abuse has contributed to the rise of telehealth services in this area.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured 26% revenue share in the market in 2023. Countries like China, India, and Japan have made substantial strides in expanding access to telehealth, especially in pediatric care.



Market Competition and Attributes



The Pediatric Telehealth Market is characterized by intense competition driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for remote healthcare services. Key attributes include user-friendly platforms, high-quality video consultations, and integration with electronic health records. Providers focus on expanding service offerings, enhancing patient engagement, and ensuring compliance with healthcare regulations. Additionally, the market benefits from growing acceptance among parents for virtual consultations and preventive care, creating opportunities for innovative solutions tailored to pediatric needs. Continuous investment in technology is vital for maintaining competitive advantage.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Apr-2024: Philips joined hands with SmartQare, a company specializing in wearable health monitoring devices, to automate and simplify continuous patient monitoring both in and out of hospital settings. This collaboration integrates SmartQare's advanced patient monitoring technology with Philips' extensive healthcare solutions, aiming to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of continuous monitoring. The integration seeks to provide a seamless experience for healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes through advanced automation and simplified processes.

Feb-2024: Oracle has expanded its partnership with ObvioHealth, a digital clinical trial company, to enhance their global presence in the life sciences sector. This extended collaboration focuses on integrating ObvioHealth's digital trial solutions with Oracle's comprehensive health data management platforms, aiming to streamline clinical trials and improve patient monitoring on a global scale.

Dec-2023: Siemens Healthineers has teamed up with OU Health, a major healthcare provider, to enhance medical technology deployment across healthcare facilities. This collaboration focuses on integrating Siemens' advanced diagnostic technologies to improve patient care and expand access to remote health solutions.

Oct-2023: Medtronic entered partnership with La Poste, a French postal and logistics company, to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare. This partnership aims to develop and deploy innovative digital health solutions across France, focusing on remote patient monitoring and data management. By integrating Medtronic's medical technologies with La Poste's logistics and digital capabilities, the collaboration seeks to enhance patient care and streamline healthcare services, particularly in rural areas.

Jul-2023: Teladoc Health, Inc. teamed up with Microsoft, a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, to address the ongoing healthcare workforce crisis. By leveraging Microsoft's advanced AI and machine learning technologies, the collaboration aims to enhance Teladoc's virtual care platform, streamlining workflows and improving patient care.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Pediatric Telehealth Market Report

Oracle Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

American Well Corporation (Amwell)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Kiddo Health Inc.

Pediatric Partners

Brave CareTechnologies, Inc.

Anytime Pediatrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4esf8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments