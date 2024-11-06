Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|30/10/2024
|89 000
|68.78
|6 121 580
|31/10/2024
|178 900
|68.10
|12 183 358
|01/11/2024
|110 000
|68.75
|7 562 236
|04/11/2024
|165 000
|69.43
|11 455 554
|05/10/2024
|138 969
|69.79
|9 699 050
|Previous Transactions
|6 750 826
|Accumulated to date
|7 432 695
|66.03
|490 785 751
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 515 200 shares, corresponding to 1.07% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment