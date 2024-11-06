Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 30/10/2024 89 000 68.78 6 121 580 31/10/2024 178 900 68.10 12 183 358 01/11/2024 110 000 68.75 7 562 236 04/11/2024 165 000 69.43 11 455 554 05/10/2024 138 969 69.79 9 699 050 Previous Transactions 6 750 826 Accumulated to date 7 432 695 66.03 490 785 751





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 515 200 shares, corresponding to 1.07% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no .





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

