Calfrac Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results with Record Financial Performance in Argentina

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or "the Company") (TSX: CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

CEO’S MESSAGE

Calfrac achieved revenue of $430.1 million during the third quarter, which was consistent on a sequential basis with the second quarter as growth across multiple service lines in Argentina offset lower utilization in North America. The Company’s Argentinean operations leveraged its second horizontal fracturing fleet in the Vaca Muerta shale play and commencement of its first offshore coiled tubing program to produce the highest quarterly profit in the country’s history. During the period, Calfrac improved upon its year-over-year safety record as it exited September with a trailing twelve-month Total Recordable Injury Frequency (“TRIF”) of 0.81, as compared to 1.14 in 2023. The Company expects to navigate the changing market conditions through 2025 by prudently deploying capital and maximizing net income to generate sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Calfrac’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Powell commented: “I am proud of the way that the Calfrac team performed during the third quarter. I am looking forward to finishing the year strong as we continue to safely and efficiently execute on our client’s development plans in North America and Argentina to maximize returns for our shareholders.”

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except per share amounts) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 430,109 483,093 (11 ) 1,186,252 1,442,879 (18 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 65,039 91,286 (29 ) 156,482 262,865 (40 ) Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities 23,910 101,264 (76 ) 42,713 160,350 (73 ) Capital expenditures 22,509 50,825 (56 ) 137,334 116,017 18 Net (loss) income (6,687 ) 97,523 (107 ) 14,959 184,367 (92 ) Per share – basic (0.08 ) 1.20 (107 ) 0.17 2.28 (93 ) Per share – diluted (0.08 ) 1.09 (107 ) 0.17 2.12 (92 )





As at Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Change 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 17,684 34,140 (48 ) Working capital, end of period 307,139 236,392 30 Total assets, end of period 1,297,460 1,126,197 15 Long-term debt, end of period 349,964 250,777 40 Net debt(1)(2) 354,412 241,065 47 Total consolidated equity, end of period 643,776 615,903 5

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Refer to note 10 of the consolidated interim financial statements for further information.

THIRD QUARTER OVERVIEW

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company:

generated revenue of $430.1 million, a decrease of 11 percent from the third quarter in 2023 resulting primarily from lower activity and a lower pricing environment in the United States;

reported third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $65.0 million versus $91.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 mainly as a result of lower utilization in North America and pricing in the United States, offset partially by improved utilization in Argentina as the Company operated two unconventional fracturing spreads concurrently for portions of the third quarter;

reported a net loss from continuing operations of $6.7 million or $0.08 per share diluted compared to net income of $97.5 million or $1.09 per share diluted during the third quarter in 2023;

increased period-end working capital to $307.1 million from $236.4 million at December 31, 2023, due to a combination of higher activity and geographical mix; and

incurred capital expenditures from continuing operations of $22.5 million, which included $8.7 million of expansion capital in Argentina.



FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 VERSUS 2023

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 289,225 401,291 (28 ) 871,705 1,190,660 (27 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 31,372 83,023 (62 ) 100,643 234,793 (57 ) Adjusted EBITDA (%)(1) 10.8 20.7 (48 ) 11.5 19.7 (42 ) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 35,452 43,633 (19 ) 35,563 43,480 (18 ) Number of fracturing jobs 7,906 8,870 (11 ) 23,791 26,472 (10 ) Active pumping horsepower, end of year (000s) 1,009 1,035 (3 ) 1,009 1,035 (3 ) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3641 1.3411 2 1.3604 1.3456 1

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Calfrac produced lower sequential profitability in the third quarter driven by decreased utilization in Canada combined with a change in customer mix in the United States. However, activity in the United States improved throughout the period and the Company expects this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter. In response to higher demand for the Company’s services, Calfrac temporarily transferred equipment from Canada to service clients in the Williston basin. However, the Company plans to return this large fracturing fleet to Canada late in the fourth quarter. Calfrac anticipates that solid utilization in the United States will drive improved sequential quarter-over-quarter profitability in North America.

The Company made further progress on its equipment modernization program and exited the third quarter with 60 Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (“DGB”) pumps and anticipates operating the equivalent of five Tier IV DGB fleets in the first quarter of 2025.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $289.2 million during the third quarter of 2024 from $401.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. The Company’s operations in North America had a slow start to the quarter, but gained momentum as the quarter progressed. Utilization grew throughout the third quarter and the Company exited with high utilization of its 13 fracturing fleets in North America. The Company operated 15 fleets in the comparable quarter of 2023. Lower pricing in the United States contributed to the 19 percent decrease in average revenue per job in the third quarter of 2024 versus the same quarter in 2023. Coiled tubing revenue decreased by 37 percent as compared to the third quarter in 2023 mainly due to lower utilization of Calfrac’s six deep coiled tubing units combined with the completion of smaller jobs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $31.4 million or 11 percent of revenue during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $83.0 million or 21 percent of revenue in the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decline in fracturing fleet utilization in the United States combined with lower pricing relative to the same period in 2023.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $871.7 million during the first nine months in 2024 from $1.2 billion in the comparable period in 2023. The 27 percent decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower activity in the United States combined with lower pricing. As a result, Calfrac idled two fracturing fleets during February 2024 and operated an average of 10 fleets in North America during the first nine months of 2024 as compared to 15 fleets in the comparable period in 2023. In addition, activity for the Company’s coiled tubing operations in North America decreased by 35 percent from the first nine months of 2023 due to lower industry demand for its six crewed units.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $100.6 million during the first nine months of 2024 compared to $234.8 million in the same period in 2023. This decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by lower fracturing and coiled tubing utilization in North America during the first quarter of 2024 as well as lower overall pricing levels in the United States. However, utilization during the second quarter of 2024 improved for Calfrac’s fracturing fleets in North America, particularly in May and June, as the completion programs of the Company’s core clients significantly increased. The third quarter started slowly on both sides of the border, but gained momentum as the quarter progressed with the Company operating 13 fleets at near full utilization in September.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 140,884 81,802 72 314,547 252,219 25 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 37,463 14,331 161 68,222 43,623 56 Adjusted EBITDA (%)(1) 26.6 17.5 52 21.7 17.3 25 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 91,597 78,634 16 84,083 83,242 1 Number of fracturing jobs 837 582 44 2,090 1,784 17 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 139 139 — 139 139 — US$/C$ average exchange rate(2)



1.3641 1.3411 2 1.3604 1.3456 1

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations leveraged the strong momentum from the second quarter to sequentially increase profitability by approximately three times, as it produced Adjusted EBITDA of $37.5 million, a record quarter for this operating division. Even with the expanded footprint, it improved upon its best-in-class safety record by exiting September with a TRIF of 0.33, a decrease from 0.41 in June. While the Company expects consistent utilization for its offshore coiled tubing unit through to the end of the year, activity for its fracturing operations in the Vaca Muerta shale play will experience a sequential decrease in available spot work. Currently, Calfrac is negotiating with its long-term customers on multi-year service contracts and plans to capitalize on the growing development in this country.

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $140.9 million during the third quarter of 2024 versus $81.8 million in the comparable quarter in 2023. The 72 percent increase in revenue was driven by a significant increase in the number of fracturing jobs completed during the quarter and improved pricing for spot work. For the first time in the Company’s history in Argentina, two unconventional fracturing spreads operated in the Vaca Muerta shale play at the same time. The successful operations and expanding customer base reinforces management’s decision to add equipment into the country, allowing the Company to support and participate in the anticipated growth of Argentina’s energy sector moving forward. The Company also demonstrated growth in activity across its other service lines primarily due to the additional revenue generated from its new offshore coiled tubing operations combined with the bundled nature of its service contracts.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $37.5 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins increased to 27 percent from 18 percent. This increase was primarily due to the significant revenue growth and efficiencies resulting from operating two unconventional fracturing spreads simultaneously during the quarter.

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $314.5 million during the first nine months of 2024 compared to $252.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 as the Company demonstrated strong activity growth across all service lines. The primary driver for the increase in revenue was higher fracturing activity as the Company operated two unconventional fracturing spreads simultaneously for portions of the third quarter combined with revenue generated from its newly commenced offshore coiled tubing operations. Cementing revenue also increased due to the bundled nature of the Company’s contracted services in the Vaca Muerta shale play.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million or 22 percent of revenue during the first nine months in 2024 versus $43.6 million or 17 percent of revenue in the comparable period in 2023. The Company continued to focus on growing its operating presence in the Vaca Muerta shale play, which more than offset lower utilization in Las Heras following the completion of its contract with a major client in that region during the second quarter of 2024.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Financial Revenue 447,847 493,323 466,463 483,093 421,402 330,096 426,047 430,109 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 75,954 83,794 87,785 91,286 62,591 26,057 65,386 65,039 Net income (loss) 14,757 36,313 50,531 97,523 13,202 (2,903 ) 24,549 (6,687 ) Per share – basic 0.27 0.45 0.62 1.20 0.16 (0.03 ) 0.29 (0.08 ) Per share – diluted 0.17 0.41 0.58 1.09 0.15 (0.03 ) 0.29 (0.08 ) Capital expenditures(2) 35,810 34,474 30,718 50,825 49,397 48,072 66,753 22,509

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Effective January 1, 2023, recorded expenditures related to fluid end components as an operating expense rather than as a capital expenditure. This change in accounting estimate was recorded on a prospective basis.





CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) North America 13,027 47,463 (73 ) 108,541 108,041 — Argentina 9,482 3,362 182 28,793 7,976 261 Continuing Operations 22,509 50,825 (56 ) 137,334 116,017 18





Capital expenditures were $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 versus $50.8 million in the comparable period in 2023. Calfrac’s Board of Directors approved a 2024 total capital budget of approximately $210.0 million in December 2023. This was an increase of $45.0 million from the previous year, primarily to continue its fracturing fleet modernization program in North America and dedicate $40.0 million to support its Argentinean operations while implementing new company-wide field-based technologies. On March 13, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a deferral of up to $50.0 million of capital allocated to its North American fleet modernization program to align with market conditions at that time. On July 31, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a reinstatement of $40.0 million of its original capital budget to facilitate expansion of the Company’s fracturing operations in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina and to accommodate incremental maintenance capital in North America, bringing the revised budget to $200.0 million.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

At the end of the third quarter, Marco Aranguren was appointed President, United States Operations in place of Mark Rosen who is no longer with the Company. Marco has been with Calfrac since 2010 and has held several senior management roles, most recently as Director General, Argentina Division since 2019. Marco’s experience in Argentina is expected to help drive improvement in our operating and financial performance in the United States.

In conjunction with this transfer, Adrian Martinez was appointed Director General, Argentina Division. Adrian joined the Company in 2008 and has been a significant contributor throughout various senior operations roles during his time at Calfrac, most recently as Senior District Manager in Neuquén since 2017.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain supplementary measures presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA percentage and Net Debt do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, because IFRS have been incorporated as Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these supplementary measures are also non-GAAP measures. These measures have been described and presented to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities, and are explained below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss for the period less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash stock-based compensation, and gains and losses that are extraordinary or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it gives an indication of the results from the Company’s principal business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) (unaudited) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (6,687 ) 97,523 14,959 184,367 Add back (deduct): Depreciation 34,837 27,387 90,865 86,206 Foreign exchange losses 6,062 1,415 4,578 7,884 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,216 (706 ) (168 ) (5,667 ) Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment — (41,563 ) — (41,563 ) Litigation settlements — — — (6,805 ) Restructuring charges 4,148 1,059 5,555 2,991 Stock-based compensation 1,271 1,469 5,574 2,810 Interest 9,089 7,262 23,015 23,023 Income taxes 10,103 (2,560 ) 12,104 9,619 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 65,039 91,286 156,482 262,865 Less: IFRS 16 lease payments (3,437 ) (2,925 ) (9,888 ) (9,313 ) Less: Argentina EBITDA threshold adjustment(1) (39,775 ) — (48,351 ) — Bank EBITDA for covenant purposes 21,827 88,361 98,243 253,552

(1) Refer to note 4 of the Company’s consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA percentage is a non-GAAP financial ratio that is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the corresponding period.

Net Debt is defined as long-term debt less unamortized debt issuance costs plus lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations. The calculation of net debt is disclosed in note 10 to the Company’s interim financial statements for the corresponding period.

OTHER NON-STANDARD FINANCIAL TERMS

MAINTENANCE AND EXPANSION CAPITAL

Maintenance capital refers to expenditures in respect of capital additions, replacements or improvements required to maintain ongoing business operations. Expansion capital refers to expenditures primarily for new items, upgrades and/or equipment that will expand the Company’s revenue and/or reduce its expenditures through operating efficiencies. The determination of what constitutes maintenance capital expenditures versus expansion capital involves judgement by management.

BUSINESS RISKS

The business of Calfrac is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Prior to making any investment decision regarding Calfrac, investors should carefully consider, among other things, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” which is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile. Copies of the Annual Information Form may also be obtained on request without charge from Calfrac at Suite 500, 407 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1E5, or at www.calfrac.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina. During the first quarter of 2022, management committed to a plan to sell the Company’s Russian division, resulting in the associated assets and liabilities being classified as held for sale and presented in the Company’s financial statements as discontinued operations. The results of the Company’s discontinued operations are excluded from the discussion and figures presented above unless otherwise noted. See Note 3 to the Company’s interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information on the Company’s discontinued operations.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca.

THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Calfrac will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors and news media representatives to review its 2024 third-quarter results at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through the link below. A replay of the webcast call will also be available on Calfrac’s website for at least 90 days.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u6rkjvae

To participate in the Q&A session, you may dial-in (toll free) 1-833-630-1956 (or at 1-412-317-1837 for international participants) fifteen (15) minutes prior to the start of the call and ask for the Calfrac Well Services Ltd. 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call to register.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 17,684 34,140 Accounts receivable 338,716 243,187 Income taxes recoverable — 794 Inventories 152,241 123,015 Prepaid expenses and deposits 27,804 22,799 536,445 423,935 Assets classified as held for sale 45,394 34,084 581,839 458,019 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 666,740 614,555 Right-of-use assets 19,881 24,623 Deferred income tax assets 29,000 29,000 715,621 668,178 Total assets 1,297,460 1,126,197 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 202,576 176,817 Income taxes payable 17,295 — Current portion of lease obligations 9,435 10,726 229,306 187,543 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 31,895 20,858 261,201 208,401 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 349,964 250,777 Lease obligations 12,697 13,702 Deferred income tax liabilities 29,822 37,414 392,483 301,893 Total liabilities 653,684 510,294 Capital stock 911,365 910,908 Contributed surplus 84,067 78,667 Accumulated deficit (374,363 ) (389,872 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 22,707 16,200 Total equity 643,776 615,903 Total liabilities and equity 1,297,460 1,126,197









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s, except per share data) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 430,109 483,093 1,186,252 1,442,879 Cost of sales 385,918 403,803 1,077,364 1,222,373 Gross profit 44,191 79,290 108,888 220,506 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 19,408 17,919 54,400 42,843 Foreign exchange losses 6,062 1,415 4,578 7,884 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,216 (706 ) (168 ) (5,667 ) Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment — (41,563 ) — (41,563 ) Interest, net 9,089 7,262 23,015 23,023 40,775 (15,673 ) 81,825 26,520 Income before income tax 3,416 94,963 27,063 193,986 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 10,706 3,240 20,517 13,747 Deferred (603 ) (5,800 ) (8,413 ) (4,128 ) 10,103 (2,560 ) 12,104 9,619 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (6,687 ) 97,523 14,959 184,367 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,260 (10,951 ) 550 (6,197 ) Net (loss) income (5,427 ) 86,572 15,509 178,170 Earnings (loss) per share – basic Continuing operations (0.08 ) 1.20 0.17 2.28 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.14 ) 0.01 (0.08 ) (0.06 ) 1.07 0.18 2.20 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Continuing operations (0.08 ) 1.09 0.17 2.12 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.14 ) 0.01 (0.08 ) (0.06 ) 0.97 0.18 2.05









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sep. 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income (5,427 ) 86,572 15,509 178,170 Adjusted for the following: Depreciation 34,837 27,387 90,865 86,206 Stock-based compensation 1,271 1,469 5,574 2,810 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) 4,636 (2,650 ) 8,400 724 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,216 (709 ) (184 ) (5,694 ) Impairment (reversal of) of property, plant and equipment 590 (41,024 ) 1,767 (41,024 ) Impairment of inventory 2,206 985 9,574 3,677 Impairment of other assets 5,093 14,768 10,568 17,454 Interest 8,769 7,171 22,505 22,841 Interest paid (13,038 ) (9,254 ) (25,417 ) (20,739 ) Deferred income taxes (603 ) (5,800 ) (8,413 ) (4,128 ) Changes in items of working capital (20,640 ) 22,349 (88,035 ) (79,947 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 23,910 101,264 42,713 160,350 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 14,979 22,029 119,966 73,485 Long-term debt repayments (25,000 ) (50,000 ) (25,000 ) (100,000 ) Lease obligation principal repayments (3,043 ) (2,613 ) (8,710 ) (8,412 ) Proceeds on issuance of common shares from the exercise of warrants and stock options — 610 283 967 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (13,064 ) (29,974 ) 86,539 (33,960 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (28,383 ) (50,121 ) (150,338 ) (128,447 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,398 695 14,215 22,383 Proceeds on disposal of right-of-use assets 727 138 1,055 1,247 Cash flows used in investing activities (25,258 ) (49,288 ) (135,068 ) (104,817 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,366 ) 1,841 (7,481 ) (9,369 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,778 ) 23,843 (13,297 ) 12,204 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,671 6,754 45,190 18,393 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 31,893 30,597 31,893 30,597 Included in the cash and cash equivalents per the balance sheet 17,684 23,308 17,684 23,308 Included in the assets held for sale/discontinued operations 14,209 7,289 14,209 7,289





