White Box Server Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of Super Micro Computer, Quanta Computer, Equus Computer Systems, Inventec, Advantech, Radisys, hyve solutions & Celestica

The global white box server market size is estimated to reach USD 44.81 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of open source platforms such as Open Compute Project and Project Scorpio coupled with surging demand for micro-servers and containerization of data centers is expected to stoke the growth of the market. Spiraling demand for low-cost servers, higher uptime, and a high degree of customization and flexibility in hardware design are likely to propel the market over the forecast period.







A white box server can be considered as a customized server built either by assembling commercial off-the-shelf components or unbranded products supplied by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) such as Supermicro; Quanta Computers; Inventec; and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Inc. These servers are easier to design for custom business requirements and can offer improved functionality at a relatively cheaper cost, meeting an organization's operational needs.



Evolving business needs of major cloud service and digital platform providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook are leading to increased adoption of white box servers. Low cost, varying levels of flexibility in server design, ease of deployment, and increasing need for server virtualization are poised to stir up the adoption of white box servers among enterprises.



Data Analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads aided by cross-platform support in a distributed environment is also projected to augment the market. Open Infrastructure conducive to software-defined operations and housing servers, storage, and networking products will accentuate the market for storage and networking products during the forecast period.



Additionally, ODMs are focused on price reduction as well as innovating new energy-efficient products and improved storage solutions, which in turn will benefit the market during the forecast period. However, ODM's limited service and support services, unreliable server lifespans, and lack of technical expertise to design and deploy white box servers can hinder market growth over the forecast period.

White Box Server Market Report Highlights

North America held the highest market share in 2023. The growth of the market can be attributed to the high saturation of data centers and surging demand for more data centers to support new big data, IoT, and cloud services

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the burgeoning adoption of mobile and cloud services. Presence of key manufacturers offering low-cost products will bolster the growth of the regional market

The data center segment is estimated to dominate the white box server market throughout the forecast period owing to the rising need for computational power to support mobile, cloud, and data-intensive business applications

X86 servers held the largest market revenue share in 2023. Initiatives such as the open compute project encourage the adoption of open platforms that work with white box servers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $44.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. White Box Server Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. White Box Server Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. White Box Server Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. White Box Server Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Rackmount

4.4. GPU Servers

4.5. Work Stations

4.6. Embedded

4.7. Blade Servers



Chapter 5. White Box Server Market: Processor Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. White Box Server Market: Processor Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. X86 Servers

5.4. Non-X86 Servers



Chapter 6. White Box Server Market: Operating System Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. White Box Server Market: Operating System Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Linux

6.4. Windows



Chapter 7. White Box Server Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. White Box Server Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Enterprise Customers

7.4. Data Center



Chapter 8. White Box Server Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. White Box Server Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

