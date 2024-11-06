Top 100 Mattress Manufacturers World Directory 2024

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Mattress Manufacturers in the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 Mattress Manufacturers in the World offers a bird's-eye view of the global mattress competitive landscape outlining the related market and analysing the top 100 producers.

For the considered Top 100 Mattress Manufacturers in the World, the information provided includes:

Ranking by mattress turnover

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Mattress sales for the last available year (mostly 2023)

Number of Employees

Company's Website

For the Top 10 global manufacturers mattresses, this publication also includes the share of total world mattress production.

The Top 100 Mattress Manufacturers in the World is part of the Top furniture companies series, a series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.

