Sprott Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Management commentary

“Sprott’s Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $33.4 billion as at September 30, 2024, up 8% from June 30, 2024 and up 16% from December 31, 2023," said Whitney George, CEO of Sprott. "This is our third consecutive quarter of record high AUM, driven by strong gold and silver prices, as well as $589 million in net sales during the period. Given the strength of these results and our confidence in Sprott’s future, our Board has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, an increase of 20%. Further, we now expect to repay the balance of our line of credit by the end of this month, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet."

"With Sprott's core positioning in precious metals and critical materials, we retain our constructive outlook and believe we are well positioned to navigate volatile market conditions and continue creating value for our clients and shareholders," continued Mr. George.

Key AUM highlights 1

AUM was $33.4 billion as at September 30, 2024, up 8% from $31.1 billion as at June 30, 2024 and up 16% from $28.7 billion as at December 31, 2023. On a three and nine months ended basis, we primarily benefited from strong market value appreciation in our precious metals physical trusts. We also benefited from net inflows to our exchange listed products and the launch of our Physical Copper Trust in the second quarter.



Key revenue highlights

Management fees were $38.7 million in the quarter, up 18% from $32.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $113.1 million on a year-to-date basis, up 17% from $97 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Carried interest and performance fees were $4.1 million in the quarter, up from $nil for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $4.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up from $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net fees were $38.9 million in the quarter, up 31% from $29.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $106.1 million on a year-to-date basis, up 21% from $87.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our revenue performance on both a three and nine months ended basis was primarily due to higher average AUM on strong market value appreciation in our precious metals physical trusts and continuous inflows to the majority of our exchange listed products. We also benefited from carried interest crystallization in a legacy fixed-term exploration LP in our managed equities segment.

Commission revenues were $0.5 million in the quarter, down 8% from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $4.9 million on a year-to-date basis, down 30% from $7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net commissions were $0.2 million in the quarter, down 31% from $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $2.3 million on a year-to-date basis, down 42% from $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Commission revenue was lower in the quarter due to modest ATM activity in our critical materials physical trusts. On a year-to-date basis, the decline in commission revenue was due to the sale of our former Canadian broker-dealer in the second quarter of last year.

Finance income was $1.6 million in the quarter, down 12% from $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $7.5 million on a year-to-date basis, up 46% from $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the quarter was due to lower income generation in co-investment positions we hold in our LPs managed in our private strategies segment. The increase on a year-to-date basis was due to higher income earned on streaming syndication activity in the second quarter.

Key expense highlights

Net compensation expense was $16.9 million in the quarter, up 11% from $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $50.3 million on a year-to-date basis, up 9% from $46 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the quarter and on a year-to-date basis was primarily due to increased AIP accruals on higher net fee generation. Our net compensation ratio was 46% in the quarter (September 30, 2023 - 50%) and 45% on a year-to-date basis (September 30, 2023 - 50%).

SG&A expense was $4.6 million in the quarter, up 21% from $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $13.8 million on a year-to-date basis, up 10% from $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the quarter and on a year-to-date basis was due to higher technology and professional services costs.

Earnings summary

Net income for the quarter was $12.7 million ($0.50 per share), up 87% from $6.8 million ($0.27 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and was $37.6 million ($1.48 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 17% from $32.1 million ($1.27 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our earnings benefited from higher management fees on strong market valuations of our precious metals physical trusts and good inflows to our exchange listed products. We also benefited from carried interest crystallization in our managed equities funds and market value appreciation of our co-investments.

Adjusted base EBITDA was $20.7 million ($0.81 per share) in the quarter, up 16% from $17.9 million ($0.71 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $62.8 million ($2.47 per share) on a year-to-date basis, up 18% from $53.1 million ($2.10 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted base EBITDA on both a three and nine months ended basis benefited from higher management fees on strong market valuations of our precious metals physical trusts and good inflows to our exchange listed products.

1 See “non-IFRS financial measures” section in this press release and schedule 2 and 3 of "Supplemental financial information"

Subsequent events

Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 1, 2024, AUM was $34.2 billion, up 2% from $33.4 billion at September 30, 2024.

On November 5, 2024, the Sprott Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

Supplemental financial information

Please refer to the September 30, 2024 quarterly financial statements of the Company and the related management discussion and analysis filed earlier this morning for further details into the Company's financial position as at September 30, 2024 and the Company's financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Schedule 1 - AUM continuity

3 months results (In millions $) AUM

Jun. 30, 2024 Net

inflows (1) Market

value

changes Other

net inflows (1) AUM

Sep. 30, 2024 Net management

fee rate (2) Exchange listed products - Precious metals physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Gold Trust 7,283 361 973 — 8,617 0.35 % - Physical Silver Trust 4,994 224 348 — 5,566 0.45 % - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4,710 — 515 — 5,225 0.40 % - Precious Metals ETFs 355 (11 ) 60 — 404 0.33 % - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 143 7 1 — 151 0.50 % 17,485 581 1,897 — 19,963 0.39 % - Critical materials physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Uranium Trust 5,615 23 (230 ) — 5,408 0.32 % - Critical Materials ETFs 2,408 56 (157 ) — 2,307 0.55 % - Physical Copper Trust 98 2 3 — 103 0.32 % 8,121 81 (384 ) — 7,818 0.38 % Total exchange listed products 25,606 662 1,513 — 27,781 0.39 % Managed equities (3)(4) 2,962 (55 ) 369 — 3,276 0.90 % Private strategies (4) 2,485 (18 ) (85 ) — 2,382 0.80 % Total AUM (5) 31,053 589 1,797 — 33,439 0.47 % 9 months results (In millions $) AUM

Dec. 31, 2023 Net

inflows (1) Market

value changes Other

net inflows (1) AUM

Sep. 30, 2024 Net management

fee rate (2) Exchange listed products - Precious metals physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Gold Trust 6,532 316 1,769 — 8,617 0.35 % - Physical Silver Trust 4,070 256 1,240 — 5,566 0.45 % - Physical Gold and Silver Trust 4,230 (161 ) 1,156 — 5,225 0.40 % - Precious Metals ETFs 339 (14 ) 79 — 404 0.33 % - Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust 116 42 (7 ) — 151 0.50 % 15,287 439 4,237 — 19,963 0.39 % - Critical materials physical trusts and ETFs - Physical Uranium Trust 5,773 266 (631 ) — 5,408 0.32 % - Critical materials ETFs 2,143 294 (130 ) — 2,307 0.55 % - Physical Copper Trust — 2 (9 ) 110 103 0.32 % 7,916 562 (770 ) 110 7,818 0.38 % Total exchange listed products 23,203 1,001 3,467 110 27,781 0.39 % Managed equities (3)(4) 2,874 (167 ) 569 — 3,276 0.90 % Private strategies (4) 2,661 (172 ) (107 ) — 2,382 0.80 % Total AUM (5) 28,738 662 3,929 110 33,439 0.47 % (1) See "Net inflows" and "Other net inflows" in the key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures section of the MD&A. (2) Management fee rate represents the weighted average fees for all funds in the category, net of fund expenses. (3) Managed equities is made up of primarily precious metal strategies (57%), high net worth managed accounts (35%) and U.S. value strategies (8%). (4) Prior period figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation. (5) No performance fees are earned on exchange listed products. Performance fees are earned on certain of our managed equities products and are based on returns above relevant benchmarks. Private strategies

LPs primarily earn carried interest calculated as a predetermined net profit over a preferred return.

Schedule 2 - Summary financial information

(In thousands $) Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Q1

2024 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2023 Q4

2022 Summary income statement Management fees (1) 38,693 38,065 36,372 34,244 32,867 32,940 31,170 28,152 Fund expenses (2), (3) (2,385 ) (2,657 ) (2,234 ) (2,200 ) (1,740 ) (1,871 ) (1,795 ) (1,470 ) Direct payouts (1,483 ) (1,408 ) (1,461 ) (1,283 ) (1,472 ) (1,342 ) (1,187 ) (1,114 ) Carried interest and performance fees 4,110 698 — 503 — 388 — 1,219 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — (251 ) — (222 ) — (236 ) — (567 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external (3) — — — — — — — (121 ) Net fees 38,935 34,447 32,677 31,042 29,655 29,879 28,188 26,099 Commissions 498 3,332 1,047 1,331 539 1,647 4,784 5,027 Commission expense - internal (147 ) (380 ) (217 ) (161 ) (88 ) (494 ) (1,727 ) (1,579 ) Commission expense - external (3) (103 ) (1,443 ) (312 ) (441 ) (92 ) (27 ) (642 ) (585 ) Net commissions 248 1,509 518 729 359 1,126 2,415 2,863 Finance income (2) 1,574 4,084 1,810 1,391 1,795 1,650 1,655 1,738 Gain (loss) on investments 937 1,133 1,809 2,808 (1,441 ) (1,950 ) 1,958 (930 ) Co-investment income (2) 418 416 274 170 462 1,327 93 370 Total net revenues (2) 42,112 41,589 37,088 36,140 30,830 32,032 34,309 30,140 Compensation (2) 18,547 19,225 17,955 17,096 16,939 21,468 19,556 17,148 Direct payouts (1,483 ) (1,408 ) (1,461 ) (1,283 ) (1,472 ) (1,342 ) (1,187 ) (1,114 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — (251 ) — (222 ) — (236 ) — (567 ) Commission expense - internal (147 ) (380 ) (217 ) (161 ) (88 ) (494 ) (1,727 ) (1,579 ) Severance, new hire accruals and other (58 ) — — (179 ) (122 ) (4,067 ) (1,257 ) (1,240 ) Net compensation 16,859 17,186 16,277 15,251 15,257 15,329 15,385 12,648 Net compensation ratio 46 % 44 % 47 % 47 % 50 % 48 % 52 % 44 % Severance, new hire accruals and other 58 — — 179 122 4,067 1,257 1,240 Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") (2) 4,612 5,040 4,173 3,963 3,817 4,752 4,026 3,814 SG&A recoveries from funds (1) (275 ) (260 ) (231 ) (241 ) (249 ) (282 ) (264 ) (253 ) Interest expense 933 715 830 844 882 1,087 1,247 1,076 Depreciation and amortization 502 568 551 658 731 748 706 710 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2) 1,028 122 168 1,295 37 1,440 440 (484 ) Other (income) and expenses (2) — (580 ) — 3,368 4,809 (18,890 ) 1,249 1,686 Total expenses 23,717 22,791 21,768 25,317 25,406 8,251 24,046 20,437 Net income 12,697 13,360 11,557 9,664 6,773 17,724 7,638 7,331 Net income per share 0.50 0.53 0.45 0.38 0.27 0.70 0.30 0.29 Adjusted base EBITDA 20,675 22,375 19,751 18,759 17,854 17,953 17,321 18,083 Adjusted base EBITDA per share 0.81 0.88 0.78 0.75 0.71 0.71 0.68 0.72 Summary balance sheet Total assets 412,477 406,265 389,784 378,835 375,948 381,519 386,765 383,748 Total liabilities 82,198 90,442 82,365 73,130 79,705 83,711 108,106 106,477 Total AUM 33,439,221 31,053,136 29,369,191 28,737,742 25,398,159 25,141,561 25,377,189 23,432,661 Average AUM 31,788,412 31,378,343 29,035,667 27,014,109 25,518,250 25,679,214 23,892,335 22,323,075

(1) Previously, management fees within the above summary financial information table included SG&A recoveries from funds consistent with IFRS 15. For management reporting purposes, these recoveries are now shown next to their associated expense as management believes this will enable readers to transparently identify the net economics of these recoveries. However, SG&A recoveries from funds are still shown within the "Management fees" line on the consolidated statement of operations. Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.

(2) Current and prior period figures on the consolidated statements of operations include the following adjustments: (1) trading costs incurred in managed accounts are now included within "Fund expenses" (previously included within "SG&A"); (2) interest income earned on cash deposits are now included within "Finance income" (previously included within "Other income"); (3) co-investment income and income attributable to non-controlling interest are now included as part of "Co-investment income" (previously included within "Other income"); (4) expenses attributable to non-controlling interest is now included within "Co-investment income" (previously included within "Other expenses"); (5) the mark-to-market expense of DSU issuances are now included within "Compensation" (previously included within "Other expenses"); (6) foreign exchange (gain) loss is now shown separately (previously included within "Other expenses"); and (7) shares received on a previously unrecorded contingent asset in Q2 2023 are now included within "Other (income) and expenses" (previously included within "Other income"). Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.

(3) These amounts are included in the "Fund expenses" line on the consolidated statements of operations.

Schedule 3 - EBITDA reconciliation

3 months ended 9 months ended (in thousands $) Sep. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Net income for the period 12,697 6,773 37,614 32,135 Net income margin (1) 27 % 20 % 28 % 29 % Adjustments: Interest expense 933 882 2,478 3,216 Provision for income taxes 5,698 (1,349 ) 14,899 7,333 Depreciation and amortization 502 731 1,621 2,185 EBITDA 19,830 7,037 56,612 44,869 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on investments (2) (937 ) 1,441 (3,879 ) 1,433 Stock-based compensation (3) 4,806 4,408 13,829 12,447 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4) 1,028 37 1,318 1,917 Severance, new hire accruals and other (4) 58 122 58 5,446 Revaluation of contingent consideration (4) — — (580 ) (2,254 ) Costs relating to exit of non-core business (4) — 3,615 — 4,987 Non-recurring regulatory, professional fees and other (4) — 1,194 — 3,023 Shares received on recognition of contingent asset (4) — — — (18,588 ) Carried interest and performance fees (4,110 ) — (4,808 ) (388 ) Carried interest and performance fee payouts - internal — — 251 236 Carried interest and performance fee payouts - external — — — — Adjusted base EBITDA 20,675 17,854 62,801 53,128 Adjusted base EBITDA margin (5) 58 % 56 % 58 % 57 %

(1) Calculated as IFRS net income divided by IFRS total revenue.

(2) This adjustment removes the income effects of certain gains or losses on short-term investments, co-investments, and digital gold strategies to ensure the reporting objectives of our EBITDA metric as described below are met.

(3) In prior years, the mark-to-market expense of DSU issuances were included with "other (income) and expenses". In the current period, these costs are included as part of "stock based compensation". Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.

(4) Foreign exchange (gain) and loss, severance, new hire accruals and other; revaluation of contingent consideration; costs relating to exit of non-core business; non-recurring regulatory, professional fees and other; and shares received on recognition of contingent asset were previously included with "other (income) and expenses" and are now shown separately in the reconciliation of adjusted base EBITDA above. Prior year figures have been reclassified to conform with current presentation.

(5) Prior year figures have been restated to remove the adjustment of depreciation and amortization.

Conference Call and Webcast

A webcast will be held today, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the webcast, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7nbc4pms

Please note, analysts who cover the Company should register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIecf4c3c925374bf19a6ce5051f64dd6d

This press release includes financial terms (including AUM, net commissions, net fees, expenses, adjusted base EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA margin and net compensation) that the Company utilizes to assess the financial performance of its business that are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). These non-IFRS measures should not be considered alternatives to performance measures determined in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Our key performance indicators and non-IFRS and other financial measures are discussed below. For quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures please see schedule 2 and schedule 3 of the "Supplemental financial information" section of this press release.

Net fees

Management fees, net of fund expenses and direct payouts, and carried interest and performance fees, net of carried interest and performance fee payouts (internal and external), are key revenue indicators as they represent the net revenue contribution after directly associated costs that we generate from our AUM.

Net commissions

Commissions, net of commission expenses (internal and external), arise primarily from purchases and sales of critical materials in our exchange listed products segment and transaction-based service offerings by our broker dealers.

Net compensation & net compensation ratio

Net compensation excludes commission expenses paid to employees, other direct payouts to employees, carried interest and performance fee payouts to employees, which are all presented net of their related revenues in this MD&A, and severance, new hire accruals and other which are non-recurring. Net compensation ratio is calculated as net compensation divided by net revenues.

EBITDA, adjusted base EBITDA and adjusted base EBITDA margin

EBITDA in its most basic form is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA (or adjustments thereto) is a measure commonly used in the investment industry by management, investors and investment analysts in understanding and comparing results by factoring out the impact of different financing methods, capital structures, amortization techniques and income tax rates between companies in the same industry. While other companies, investors or investment analysts may not utilize the same method of calculating EBITDA (or adjustments thereto), the Company believes its adjusted base EBITDA metric results in a better comparison of the Company's underlying operations against its peers and a better indicator of recurring results from operations as compared to other non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted base EBITDA margins are a key indicator of a company’s profitability on a per dollar of revenue basis, and as such, is commonly used in the financial services sector by analysts, investors and management.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: (i) our constructive outlook in precious metals and critical materials; (ii) our expectation to repay the balance of our line of credit by the end of this month, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet at that time; and (iii) the declaration, payment and designation of dividends and confidence that our business will support the dividend level without impacting our ability to fund future growth initiatives.

Although the Company believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: (i) the impact of increasing competition in each business in which the Company operates will not be material; (ii) quality management will be available; (iii) the effects of regulation and tax laws of governmental agencies will be consistent with the current environment; (iv) the impact of public health outbreaks; and (v) those assumptions disclosed under the heading "Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments and Changes in Accounting Policies" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2024. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) difficult market conditions; (ii) poor investment performance; (iii) failure to continue to retain and attract quality staff; (iv) employee errors or misconduct resulting in regulatory sanctions or reputational harm; (v) performance fee fluctuations; (vi) a business segment or another counterparty failing to pay its financial obligation; (vii) failure of the Company to meet its demand for cash or fund obligations as they come due; (viii) changes in the investment management industry; (ix) failure to implement effective information security policies, procedures and capabilities; (x) lack of investment opportunities; (xi) risks related to regulatory compliance; (xii) failure to manage risks appropriately; (xiii) failure to deal appropriately with conflicts of interest; (xiv) competitive pressures; (xv) corporate growth which may be difficult to sustain and may place significant demands on existing administrative, operational and financial resources; (xvi) failure to comply with privacy laws; (xvii) failure to successfully implement succession planning; (xviii) foreign exchange risk relating to the relative value of the U.S. dollar; (xix) litigation risk; (xx) failure to develop effective business resiliency plans; (xxi) failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance coverage on favorable economic terms; (xxii) historical financial information being not necessarily indicative of future performance; (xxiii) the market price of common shares of the Company may fluctuate widely and rapidly; (xxiv) risks relating to the Company’s investment products; (xxv) risks relating to the Company's proprietary investments; (xxvi) risks relating to the Company's private strategies business; (xxvii) those risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual information form dated February 20, 2024; and (xxviii) those risks described under the headings "Managing Financial Risks" and "Managing Non-Financial Risks" in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2024. In addition, the payment of dividends is not guaranteed and the amount and timing of any dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be established on the basis of the Company’s earnings, the satisfaction of solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends, and other relevant factors. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com