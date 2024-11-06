Indonesia E-KYC & Digital Signature Market Forecast Analysis and Competitive Landscape 2024 - Adoption Rate of e-KYC for New Banking Accounts Surged from 20% to Over 60% Between 2018 and 2022

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia E-KYC & Digital Signature Market | Forecast, Analysis, Trends, Companies, Size, Value, Share, Revenue, Growth & Industry | Market Forecast Indonesia E-KYC Market, Indonesia Digital Signature Market By Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use And Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indonesia e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) and Digital Signature market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector and the government's regulatory support. Between 2018 and 2022, the adoption rate of e-KYC for new banking accounts surged from 20% to over 60%, showcasing a significant uptrend.

Regulatory measures, such as POJK No. 23/POJK.01/2019 and Population Administration Law No. 24 Year 2013, have mandated robust AML and data protection protocols, boosting consumer confidence in digital transactions.



The Indonesian government has invested over $70 billion from 2020 to 2024 to enhance digital infrastructure, further accelerating the shift towards digital services. This investment targets the expansion of broadband networks, data centers, and cloud computing systems, driving the demand for secure digital identity verification solutions.



Indonesia e-KYC & Digital Signature Market Overview



Indonesia e-KYC Market size is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.1% and Indonesia Digital Signature Market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2024-2030. Indonesia e-KYC and Digital Signature Market is propelling owing to the rapid growth of the digital economy. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital services across various sectors, leading to increased reliance on online transactions, e-commerce, and fintech solutions.

As more businesses and consumers shift to digital platforms, the demand for secure and efficient verification processes, such as KYC and digital signatures, is rising. In 2020 alone, the number of internet users in Indonesia surged to 196 million, representing 73.7% of the population. The digital economy, which is projected to contribute up to $2.8 trillion to Indonesia's GDP by 2040, underscores the need for robust digital identity verification to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.



Additionally, the Indonesian government's efforts to enhance the digital economy and incorporate more micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the digital market are further fueling the demand for KYC and digital signature services.



Indonesia e-KYC & Digital Signature Market Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type



Indonesia e-KYC Market: Identity Authentication & Matching will dominate revenue in Indonesia by 2030 due to the surge in digital transformation, stringent KYC regulatory requirements, and the growing need for secure online transactions in e-commerce and banking, driving robust fraud prevention measures.



Indonesia Digital Signature Market: In 2023, the Digital signature by solution held the majority of the revenue share in the Indonesian digital signature market due to its customization, control, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These solutions enable organizations to customize their signing processes, ensure data security and regulatory compliance, optimize costs, and integrate seamlessly with existing systems, driving their high revenue share in the market.



Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode



Indonesia e-KYC Market: By 2030, cloud services will dominate the e-KYC market in Indonesia due to their scalability, flexibility, and enhanced security features. Further, they address critical data protection concerns and offer cost-effective solutions. The growing adoption of digital financial services and remote onboarding further drives the demand for robust cloud-based e-KYC solutions.



Indonesia Digital Signature Market: By 2030, cloud services will lead Indonesia's digital signature market due to their scalability, flexibility, and enhanced security features. They address critical data protection concerns and provide cost-effective solutions. The growing use of digital financial services and remote onboarding increases the demand for robust cloud-based digital signature solutions.



Market Segmentation by End Use



Indonesia e-KYC Market: The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) vertical holds the highest share in the e-KYC market due to its critical need for meeting the regulatory requirements, preventing fraudulent transactions and streamlining the customer onboarding process. Compliance obligations and the sector's focus on security, efficiency, and customer experience drive significant investment in e-KYC solutions.



Indonesia Digital Signature Market: The BFSI sector will lead Indonesia's digital signature market by 2030 due to its need for robust security measures, regulatory compliance with KYC and AML requirements, and rapid digital transformation. Online banking, digital loans, and fintech innovations drive demand for secure and efficient digital signature solutions, ensuring high revenue share.



