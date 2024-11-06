Qatar Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Ooredoo, Mannai, Quantum Switch, MEEZA, and Gulf Data Hub

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Qatar Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 115 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 316 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.35%.









The report offers a thorough analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects within Qatar’s data center colocation industry. It provides insights into the competitive landscape, highlighting industry share analysis among colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue, giving a clear view of the key players and their market positioning.

























Qatar has about 13 existing colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has the presence of several colocation operators such as Ooredoo, MEEZA, Quantum Switch, and others. The market is currently witnessing the entry of a new operator, Gulf Data Hub.

The vendor landscape analysis examines each existing and upcoming colocation operator in Qatar, detailing the number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and specific data center locations. This approach provides a comprehensive perspective on the current and anticipated infrastructure within Qatar’s colocation market.













A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core & shell area, power, and rack in Qatar and a comparison between other Middle Eastern countries.

The study of the existing Qatar data center market landscape and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Qatar by several industries.

A study on sustainability status in the region.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar Facilities Covered (Existing): 13 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03 Coverage: 1 location Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.



Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Governments Agencies

Existing Operators

Ooredoo

Mannai

Quantum Switch

MEEZA

New Operators

Gulf Data Hub

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 49 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $115 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $316 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Qatar



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Middle East vs Qatar Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed and Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in Qatar

8.2. Sustainability Status in Qatar

8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Qatar

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators



12. Quantitative Summary

