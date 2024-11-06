Quell Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

London, UK – November 6, 2024 – Quell Therapeutics Ltd (“Quell”), a world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, announces that management will participate on a panel at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference being held November 11-13 in Boston, MA, USA and will be attending the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from November 19-21 in London, UK.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

Panel: Immunology & Inflammation: Cutting-Edge Technologies Driving the Next Wave of Biotech Breakthroughs

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Quell’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aims to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype Lock™ technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell’s lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases internally and in partnership with AstraZeneca. www.quell-tx.com .

