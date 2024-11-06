Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Newark, NJ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. 

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented: 

"Our third quarter featured strong operational and financial results consistent with our performance in recent quarters. We are on track to deliver the high end of our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 to $50 million. 

"At GRE, our retail energy business, we added 36,000 net new meters during the quarter driven by organic sales activity and a large aggregation deal. Electricity and gas margins remained robust, while slightly milder summer weather contributed to a reduction in per-meter electricity consumption. The decrease in per-meter consumption in combination with increased sales costs drove comparative, year-over-year decreases in revenue and profitability. Looking ahead, we have begun the process of entering the California gas market as we continue to diversify our geographic footprint, and see generally favorable meter acquisition and operating environments across our retail markets.

"We have been strategically repositioning GREW, our renewables business, for stronger top line growth and improved operating margins. That effort began to pay off this quarter. Diversegy, our energy advisory and brokerage business, nearly doubled revenue year over year and turned Adjusted EBITDA1 positive.

“At Genie Solar, we are tightening our focus on the utility scale solar generation market and moving away from commercial and industrial generation projects. This shift enabled us to lock in strong gross profits, which increased exponentially compared to the year ago quarter, while significantly reducing SG&A expense. We also further expanded Genie Solar’s development pipeline, gaining site control for an additional six projects while moving another to the permitting stage. All in, GREW delivered outstanding third quarter results."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

(Unless otherwise noted, 3Q24 results are compared to 3Q23, and results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.) 

  • Revenue decreased 10.5% to $111.9 million from $125.0 million;
  • Gross profit decreased 7.7% to $37.9 million from $41.1 million. Gross margin increased to 33.9% from 32.9%;
  • Income from operations decreased to $11.7 million from $17.9 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $13.6 million from $18.5 million;
  • Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders and income per diluted share EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders of $10.2 million and $0.38 compared to $14.5 million and $0.53, respectively;
  • Non-GAAP net income1 and non-GAAP EPS1 attributable to Genie common stockholders of $10.9 million and $0.41 compared to $14.5 million and $0.53, respectively;
  • Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $191.7 million at September 30, 2024, from $178.3 million at June 30, 2024;
  • Genie repurchased approximately 123,000 shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.0 million during 3Q24;
  • Genie will pay a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on November 20, 2024, with a record date of November 12, 2024.

1Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Select Financial Metrics

(in millions except for EPS)* 3Q24  3Q23  Change 
Total revenue $111.9   $125.0    (10.5)%
Genie Retail Energy $105.8   $120.3    (12.1)%
Electricity $100.7   $114.0    (11.7)%
Natural gas  $5.1   $5.0    1.3 %
Others $0.1   $1.3    (96.1)%
Genie Renewables  $6.1   $4.7    29.2 %
Gross margin   33.9 %  32.9 %  100 bps
Genie Retail Energy  33.8 %  33.9 %  (10)bps
Genie Renewables  34.9 %  5.3 %  2,960 bps
Income from operations $11.7   $17.9    (34.7)%
Operating margin   10.4 %  14.3 %  (390)bps
Net income from continuing operations $10.3   $14.5    (29.3)%
(Loss) income attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax $(0.0)  $(0.3)   (91.8)%
Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $10.2   $14.5    (29.5)%
Diluted earnings per share  $0.38   $0.53    $(0.15) 
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie common stockholders $10.9   $14.5    (24.4)%
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.41   $0.53   $(0.12) 
Adjusted EBITDA $13.6   $18.5    (26.7)%
Cash flow from continuing operating activities  $22.9   $28.0    (18.4)%


 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE's third quarter revenue decreased 12.1% to $105.8 million from $120.3 million last year. Income from operations decreased 31.6% to $15.0 million from $22.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.7% to $15.5 million from $22.3 million. The decreases reflected a lower level of per meter electricity consumption, driven by milder weather compared to 3Q23, and an increase in customer acquisition activity and expense, partially offset by a slight increase in revenue per kWh sold.

GRE Operational Metrics

(RCEs and Meters in thousands)* 3Q23  4Q23  1Q24  2Q24  3Q24 
RCEs  375   350   348   345   380 
Electricity  298   272   267   266   302 
Natural gas  77   78   81   78   79 
Meters  385   361   365   362   399 
Electricity  304   279   281   278   311 
Natural gas  81   82   83   84   87 
Gross adds  60   52   70   53   104 
Churn**  4.4%  5.4%  5.5%  4.6%  5.6%


 *Numbers may not add due to rounding
 **Excludes the impacts of aggregation deal expirations


Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's third quarter revenue increased 29.2% to $6.1 million from $4.7 million last year, driven by results from Diversegy, which nearly doubled its revenue compared to 3Q23, completion of various Genie Solar commercial and industrial solar generation projects for third parties, and by revenue from the operational solar arrays that Genie Solar acquired late last year.

GREW's loss from operations decreased to $0.2 million from $2.1 million in 3Q23, and Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased to $24 thousand from $2.0 million.

At September 30, 2024, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:

Pipeline Total Operational Site Control Permitting Construction
MW 106 10 72 15 10
Project count 20 1 14 3 2

During the quarter, portfolio and pipeline net additions totaled 21 MW and 6 projects.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, Genie reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $191.7 million.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $341.7 million. Liabilities totaled $141.4 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $138.8 million. 

Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $22.9 million in 3Q24 from $28.0 million in 3Q23.

Trended Financial Information*

(in millions except EPS)**  1Q23  2Q23  3Q23   4Q23   1Q24   2Q24   3Q24  2022   2023 
Total Revenue  $105.3  $93.5  $125.0  $104.9  $119.7  $90.7  $111.9  $316.3  $428.7 
Genie Retail Energy  $101.4  $89.7  $120.3  $98.4  $112.5  $86.7  $105.8  $304.7  $409.9 
Electricity  $74.5  $80.2  $114.0  $82.1  $89.4  $78.3  $100.7  $241.8  $350.8 
Natural gas  $26.9  $9.0  $5.0  $15.1  $22.4  $8.4  $5.1  $62.1  $56.0 
Others  $0.0  $0.6  $1.3  $1.2  $0.7  $0.0  $0.1  $0.7  $3.1 
Genie Renewables  $3.9  $3.7  $4.7  $6.5  $7.2  $4.0  $6.1  $11.6  $18.8 
Gross Profit   33.3   38.2   41.1   33.6   33.8   33.3   37.9   155.5   146.2 
Genie Retail Energy   32.5   37.5   40.8   32.5   32.2   32.3   35.8   153.7   143.4 
Genie Renewables   0.7   0.7   0.3   1.1   1.6   1.1   2.1   1.8   2.8 
Gross Margin   31.6%  40.9%  32.9%  32.1%  28.2%  36.8%  33.9%  49.2%  34.1%
Genie Retail Energy   32.1%  41.8%  33.9%  33.0%  28.6%  37.2%  33.8%  50.4%  35.0%
Genie Renewables   19.3%  19.6%  5.3%  17.2%  22.0%  26.8%  34.9%  15.6%  15.1%
Income (loss) from operations  $11.3  $15.0  $17.9  $(34.2) $9.8  $10.6  $11.7  $78.5  $10.0 
Operating margin   10.7%  16.1%  14.3%  (32.6)%  8.2%  11.6%  10.4%  24.8%  2.3%
Net income (loss) attributable to Genie common stockholders  $14.3  $15.0  $14.5  $(24.5) $8.1  $9.6  $10.2  $85.9  $19.2 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share  $0.54  $0.57  $0.53  $(0.90) $0.30  $0.36  $0.38  $3.26  $0.74 
Adjusted EBITDA  $12.4  $15.8  $18.5  $11.4  $11.7  $12.0  $13.6  $83.2  $58.2 


 *Some Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and their results excluded from current and historical results


 **Numbers may not add due to rounding

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 644435.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 51441 . The replay will remain available through Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division (GRE) supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division's (GREW) holdings include Genie Solar, a vertically-integrated provider of community and utility-scale solar energy solutions, and Diversegy, an energy procurement advisor. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  September 30,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
Assets       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $240 and $245 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $136,295   $107,609  
Restricted cash—short-term (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $34 and $20 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  7,686    10,442  
Marketable equity securities  420    396  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,697 and $6,574 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (including accounts receivable elated to variable interest entity of $176 and $275 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  50,335    61,909  
Inventory   8,513    14,598  
Prepaid expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $347 and $313 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  11,408    16,222  
Other current assets  6,726    5,475  
Current assets of discontinued operations  6,280    13,182  
Total current assets  227,663    229,833  
Restricted cash—long-term  47,271    44,945  
Property and equipment, net  22,396    15,192  
Goodwill  12,690    9,998  
Other intangibles, net  2,459    2,735  
Deferred income tax assets, net  5,197    5,200  
Other assets (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $363 and $360 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  18,821    15,247  
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations  5,184    7,405  
Total assets $341,681   $330,555  
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable  23,679    27,881  
Accrued expenses (including amounts related to variable interest entity of $500 and $533 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  44,211    49,389  
Income taxes payable  12,988    6,699  
Due to IDT Corporation, net  116    145  
Other current liabilities  6,194    9,280  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  1,637    4,858  
Total current liabilities  88,825    98,252  
Noncurrent captive insurance liability  47,271    44,945  
Notes payable  1,775      
Other liabilities  2,821    2,212  
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations  703    638  
Total liabilities  141,395    146,047  
Commitments and contingencies        
Equity:        
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000:        
Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023        
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023  16    16  
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 29,310 and 28,764 shares issued and 25,651 and 25,820 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  293    288  
Additional paid-in capital  158,570    156,101  
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 3,659 and 2,944 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023  (34,951 )  (22,661 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income  5,212    3,299  
Retained earnings  81,959    60,196  
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity  211,099    197,239  
Noncontrolling interests:        
Noncontrolling interests  (9,943)   (12,731) 
Receivable from issuance of equity  (870)     
Noncontrolling interests  (10,813 )  (12,731 )
Total equity  200,286    184,508  
Total liabilities and equity $341,681   $330,555  


GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
  (in thousands, except per share data) 
Revenues:              
Electricity $100,694  $114,002  $268,390  $268,688 
Natural gas  5,055   4,990   35,867   40,890 
Other  6,168   6,057   18,043   14,209 
Total revenues  111,917   125,049   322,300   323,787 
Cost of revenues  74,010   83,967   217,271   211,211 
Gross profit  37,907   41,082   105,029   112,576 
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative (i)  25,160   23,196   70,076   68,380 
Provision for captive insurance liability  991      2,667    
Impairment of assets  80      199    
Income from operations  11,676   17,886   32,087   44,196 
Interest income  2,346   1,331   5,049   3,313 
Interest expense  (22)  (27)  (385)  (75)
Gain on marketable equity securities and investments  122   334   349   385 
Other income, net  56   (4)  1,398   3,137 
Income before income taxes  14,178   19,520   38,498   50,956 
Provision for income taxes  (3,924)  (5,018)  (10,309)  (12,951)
Net income from continuing operations  10,254   14,502   28,189   38,005 
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes  (25)  (304)  (435)  5,923 
Net income  10,229   14,198   27,754   43,928 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net  30   (261)  (179)  (118)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.  10,199   14,459   27,933   44,046 
Dividends on preferred stock           (333)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $10,199  $14,459  $27,933  $43,713 
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders                
Continuing operations $10,224  $14,763  $28,368  $37,789 
Discontinued operations  (25)  (304)  (435)  5,924 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $10,199  $14,459  $27,933  $43,713 
                 
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:                
Basic:                
Continuing operations $0.38  $0.55  $1.06  $1.48 
Discontinued operations  (0.00)  (0.01)  (0.02)  0.23 
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.38  $0.54  $1.04  $1.71 
Diluted                
Continuing operations $0.38  $0.54  $1.04  $1.45 
Discontinued operations  (0.00)  (0.01)  (0.01)  0.23 
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.38  $0.53  $1.03  $1.68 
                 
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:                
Basic  26,526   26,615   26,771   25,541 
Diluted  26,868   27,362   27,161   26,056 
                 
Dividends declared per common share  $0.075  $0.075  $0.225  $0.225 
(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $567  $649  $1,774  $2,254 


GENIE ENERGY LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) 

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023 
  (in thousands) 
Operating activities      
Net income $27,754  $43,928 
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax  (435)  5,923 
Net income from continuing operations  28,189   38,005 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Provision for captive insurance liability  2,667    
Depreciation and amortization  646   286 
Impairment of assets  198    
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable  1,651   1,722 
Inventory valuation allowance  417   829 
Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment and others, net  (637)  (386)
Stock-based compensation  1,723   2,254 
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Trade accounts receivable  10,016   (7,271)
Inventory  4,593   (6,114)
Prepaid expenses  4,033   (3,753)
Other current assets and other assets  1,797   2,637 
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities  (12,379)  10,963 
Due to IDT Corporation, net  (29)  (45)
Income taxes payable  6,289   (6,566)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations  49,174   32,561 
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations  8,570   19,461 
Net cash provided by operating activities  57,744   52,022 
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures  (4,025)  (878)
Purchase of solar system facility  (1,344)   
Purchases of marketable equity securities and other investment  (4,042)  (9,913)
Purchase of equity of subsidiary  (1,200)   
Purchase of investment property, net of noncontrolling interest paid by Howard Jonas  (934)   
Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments     10,023 
Repayment of notes receivable     19 
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations  (11,545)  (749)
Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations     2,578 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (11,545)  1,829 
Financing activities        
Dividends paid  (6,171)  (6,818)
Repurchases of Class B common stock  (7,908)   
Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees  (3,614)  (2,338)
Repurchase of Class B common stock from Genie Foundation  (768)   
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants     5,000 
Redemption of preferred stock     (8,359)
Net cash used in financing activities  (18,461)  (12,515)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (120)  61 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  27,618   41,397 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period  165,479   106,080 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period  193,097   147,477 
Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period  1,845   4,074 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $191,252  $143,403 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter of 2024

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE and disclosed Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP financial measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie’s measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Genie's measure of Non-GAAP Net Income starts with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and adds captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie’s or GRE’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie’s competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance. 

Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. 

Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge incurred by Genie's insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. 

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE. 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions)  1Q23  2Q23  3Q23  4Q23  1Q24  2Q24   
3Q24		  2022  2023 
Income (loss) from operations $11.3  $15.0  $17.9  $(34.2) $9.8  $10.6  11.7  $78.5  $10.0 
Add back                                    
Captive insurance liability $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $45.1  $1.0  $0.6  $1.0  $0.0  $45.1 
Depreciation and amortization $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.2  $0.2  $0.2  0.2  $0.4  $0.5 
Non-cash compensation $0.8  $0.8  $0.6  $0.5  $0.7  $0.5  0.6  $2.9  $2.7 
Impairment $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.1  0.1  $2.1  $0.0 
Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees $0.2  $(0.1) $(0.1) $(0.1) $(0.1) $0.0  0.0  $0.0  $(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA $12.4  $15.8  $18.5  $11.5  $11.7  $12.0  13.6  $83.9  $58.2 


Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 3Q24  3Q23 
Income from operations $15.0  $22.0 
Add back        
Depreciation and amortization $0.1  $0.1 
Stock-based compensation $0.3  $0.2 
Impairment $0.0  $0.0 
Equity in the income of equity method investees $0.1  $0.0 
Adjusted EBITDA $15.5  $22.3 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

(in millions except for EPS) 3Q24  3Q23 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $10.2  $14.5 
Add back        
Captive insurance liability $1.0  $0.0 
Income tax effect of adjustment $(0.3)  0.0 
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $10.9  $14.5 
         
Diluted earnings per share $0.38  $0.53 
Total adjustments $0.03  $0.00 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.41  $0.53 
         
Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share  26.9   27.4 

# # #


