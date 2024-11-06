FlexShopper Partners with Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance to Revolutionize Automotive Care Financing

Partnership with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance brings FlexShopper’s proven and flexible payment solutions to more than 3,700 new retail locations

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is an independent network of service repair shops, including the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY), a prominent national online lease-to-own retailer and payment solutions provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, a large and growing collection of more than 3,700 independent distributors, auto parts stores, and professional service repair shop locations across North America. With today’s announcement, FlexShopper has expanded its payment solutions to over 7,800 locations representing a 246% increase from the beginning of 2024.

This partnership, supported in collaboration with PayTomorrow and their innovative financing technology, aims to empower customers by providing accessible payment options for automotive repairs and parts. The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance includes the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands and boasts a vast network of over 3,700 locations, operated by independent business owners dedicated to delivering automotive diagnostic and service excellence. This collaboration seeks to enhance the payment capabilities of this extensive network of locations, helping consumers manage the costs of automotive care.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, an organization that shares our dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction,” said Russ Heiser, CEO at FlexShopper. “By integrating our lease-to-own payment solutions into the over 3,700 member locations of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, we’re not just making automotive care more affordable; we’re enabling independent automotive shops to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

Mr. Heiser continued, “More companies are looking to partner with FlexShopper, as retailers recognize the value of our unique payment solutions. I am excited to share that we’ve already exceeded our goal of doubling our partner retail locations this year - achieving a remarkable 246% increase since January. Our pipeline of potential retail partners remains strong, and I’m optimistic about our continued growth and expanding footprint well into the future.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are leading names in the automotive aftermarket industry with extensive networks of independently owned and operated auto parts stores and automotive service centers across North America.

FlexShopper’s innovative financing solutions allow customers to make manageable payments that fit customers’ individual needs while ensuring they have access to essential parts for their vehicles. This partnership will enable Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance member locations to offer a greater number of flexible financing options, helping customers who may be facing financial constraints to receive timely repairs and maintenance.

Together, FlexShopper and the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance are set to transform the automotive repair landscape by making essential products more accessible to everyone.

For more information about the partnership and how it benefits consumers and repair shops alike, please contact sales@flexshopper.com.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at Flexshopper.com and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.

About Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is a united group of independent distributors, auto parts stores, and professional service repair shop locations across North America. With a deep understanding of the automotive industry, they are dedicated to providing quality parts and expert service for vehicles of all makes and models. Their network includes over 3,700 Alliance Certified Service Centers committed to automotive diagnostic and service excellence.

About PayTomorrow

PayTomorrow is a trusted financial waterfall provider enabling businesses, both in-store and online, to provide consumers with multiple financing and flexible payment solutions through a single application at the point of sale. PayTomorrow’s unique technology aligns lenders with customers, ensuring customers receive the best available offer based on that specific customer’s credit profile, helping customers access financing and helping merchants maximize sales. PayTomorrow integrates into most off-the-shelf eCommerce platforms, custom platforms/shopping carts, in-store POS systems and standalone applications.