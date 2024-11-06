Body Contouring Treatments Market to Hit USD 2.58 Billion by 2029 with 10.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global body contouring treatments market growth forecasted to transform from USD 1.46 billion in 2024 to USD 2.58 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 10.0%. from 2024 to 2029. Over the years, this body contouring treatments has evolved significantly, focusing on improved patient safety and decreased follow ups. These innovations combined with reduced downtime and rising awareness for body contouring procedures, has driven the market growth. As healthcare advances, body contouring devices contribute to enhanced outcomes with the improved safety profiles for the patients as well as operators. Use body contouring devices for wide range of applications continues to drive innovation and breakthroughs in different domains, benefiting humanity in multiple ways.

The body contouring treatments market is segmented based on technology into invasive and non-invasive technologies—the non-invasive segment is expected to hold major share of the market in 2023. The reduced risk of complications and rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive procedures is driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the body contouring treatments market is segmented into non-surgical fat reduction, cellulite treatment, liposuction, abdominoplasty, and other applications. In 2023, the non-surgical fat reduction segment held a significant share of the market 2023. Minimal downtime and less risk compared to traditional surgery are driving the growth of this segment. Minimal downtime feature increases the patient convenience that leads to decreased recovery period further supporting the market growth.

By patient type, the body contouring treatments market is segmented into male patients and female patients. In 2023, the female segment held the largest share of the market 2023. Increasing desire to achieve defined body and social media influence are driving the growth of this segment. Rising number of medical spas and increasing awareness related to the benefits of these procedures further support the segment growth.

Regarding end users, the body contouring treatments market is fragmented into hospitals, aesthetic clinics and medical spas & beauty centers. The major share of the market was contributed by hospitals segment in 2023. Increasing funding opportunities and rising focus on healthcare research and by private and public entities are fuelling the market's growth. Furthermore, increasing number of aesthetic clinics and rise funding opportunities in past few years support the growth of the end user segment.

The body contouring treatments market is segmented by region into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America region accounted for the major market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The significant share of North America in this market is attributed to the strong existence of key players, rising number of obesity cases, increasing medical tourism. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and growing popularity for various aesthetics treatment support the market growth in the region.

The body contouring treatments market is competitive. As of 2023, the key players operating in the global body contouring treatments market are AbbVie Inc. (US), InMode Ltd. (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cynosure Lutronic (US), Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel). The top players in this market have adopted key strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions in the last four years. In 2023, AbbVie Inc. (US), InMode Ltd. (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada) held a major share of the body contouring treatments market.

AbbVie Inc. (US):

Abbvie Inc. is among the leading companies in the global body contouring treatments market. AbbVie has a direct distribution network that spans across multiple continents. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East through its subsidiaries. The company offers body contouring devices through other aesthetics segment. The company focuses on enhancing its product portfolio and continuous innovation and developing new products to sustain its leading position in the market.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada):

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch) is a multinational pharmaceutical and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of healthcare products. The company offers medical aesthetics products including body contouring devices through its Solta Medical segment. The company has a geographical presence in more than 90 countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Bausch has currently operated approximately 35 manufacturing sites worldwide, of which 24 are Bausch + Lomb facilities. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a strong brand value among body contouring device end users, strong R&D capabilities, and a robust product portfolio.

Inmode Ltd. (Israel):

Inmode Ltd. is another major player operating in the body contouring treatments market. It offers innovative aesthetic solutions and provides body contouring products under the capital equipment revenues segment. The company is committed to research & development to create and launch new tools that enhance patient outcomes. In June 2022, InMode Ltd. has collaborated with Clinisept+ to provide best skin recovery with minimal patient downtime. The company has global business offices in the US and Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, France, and Italy.

