Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. EST

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:35 A.M. EST

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. EST

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

