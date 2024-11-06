Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:
UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2024
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. EST
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.
7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:35 A.M. EST
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. EST
The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.
Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com