Kawasaki Selects Cerence to Transform the Rider Experience Across Its Motorcycle Lineup

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a new partnership with Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. to transform the user experience across its lineup of two-wheeled vehicles. By integrating Cerence Ride, the company’s platform built specifically for two-wheelers, Kawasaki will empower riders with the information they need in an engaging way, enabling access to navigation, vehicle controls and cloud applications through an intuitive, voice-powered AI assistant.

Between rising fuel prices and increased traffic in highly populated cities, two-wheelers are growing in popularity, giving way to a growing need to provide riders with on-demand access to information while out on the road. Cerence Ride enables Kawasaki to deliver on that need, connecting riders with the world around them via voice-powered assistance. Whether it is changing the radio station, reviewing diagnostics, or using navigation tools, riders are empowered to optimize their trip and stay connected while riding.

“The two-wheeler industry is ripe for innovation in the user experience, and Kawasaki is at the forefront, catalyzing a more enjoyable rider experience with cutting-edge technology,” said Takashi Nakamura, Senior Manager, Planning Division, Connected Promotion Department, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. “Cerence is helping us do this by providing us with a comprehensive, one-stop solution that is purpose-built for our market. We see this enhancing the overall experience for our riders.”

Cerence Ride is compatible with both Android and iOS and can be embedded on both a smartphone and the vehicle dashboard. With a pre-integrated voice AI SDK and experienced professional services available, two-wheeler OEMs can ensure fast time to market.

“With more two-wheelers hitting the roads, we see a huge opportunity to help bring reliable access to on-demand information to riders,” said Nils Schanz, EVP, Product & Technology, Cerence. “We have witnessed the tremendous impact of our technology in the automotive sector and are proud to continue expanding our role in transforming the on-road experience for all types of vehicles.”

Kawasaki distributes its two-wheeler lineup globally. The functions will be available only to users who have a license in limited countries/areas. For more information, visit Kawasaki Connect.

