Aemetis to Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its third quarter 2024 earnings report:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 139838

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 139838

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/51559

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through November 19, 2024 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 51559. After November 19th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the operation, acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com